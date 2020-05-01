Community involvement gravitated to longtime Lakeville resident Duane Zaun.
Zaun, who died Monday, April 13, at the age of 81 due to complications from a stroke he suffered on March 23 in Winter Haven, Florida, got his start in city government in 1974 because he was the only charter member of the Lakeville Jaycees who didn’t have an office.
Because of that, the Jaycee group nudged him to apply for a vacancy on the Lakeville Planning Commission to fill out the last year of a vacated term.
After he was selected to serve on the commission, Zaun was encouraged to apply for a one-year vacancy on the City Council in 1975.
That landed him on the council for two terms before the mayor position was vacated, and he was selected by the council to fill the office that he would hold from 1983-2000.
“I never really wanted to do this but was encouraged to,” he said during a 2000 video interview with the city. “I never thought it would last this long. … I am happy for it and grateful for it. … I’ve been the most blessed person in Lakeville in all the years I have been here.”
During his time as mayor the city of Lakeville established the King Youth Athletic Complex, the West Lake Marion Community Park, the Quigley-Sime Baseball Complex, senior center, police station, City Hall, fire stations, liquor stores, many housing developments and completed many road projects.
“Our dad was a leader,” Duane’s son Jamie Zaun said. “My siblings and I learned what leadership was and watched him use his expert skills in parenting, teaching, service to the community, and every interaction with the people involved. By example, he instilled a sense of responsibility and a strong work ethic.”
“He was a great man and has set the bar very high, possibly even unattainably high for those who follow in his footsteps. He is a very tough act to follow.”
Former Lakeville City Administrator Bob Erickson said at Zaun’s last City Council meeting in 2000 that Zaun was instrumental in getting the Dakota County Heritage Library built in Lakeville, along with establishing a host of communications efforts, such as city programming on cable television, community surveys and the Messages newsletter continues to this day.
Erickson called Zaun a “consummate parliamentarian” and led many efforts to benefit the community.
He said that Zaun attended 10 to 15 DARE graduations each year, was a great supporter of public safety, had a knack for technology, was well read in all subjects and led the city to financial stability.
Zaun was a charter member of the Lakeville American Legion Post 44, a member of the Lakeville Lions, All Saints Church, Dakota City Heritage Village board of directors and much more. He was the master of ceremonies for the Miss Lakeville Scholarship Pageant for more than 20 years and the Pan-O-Prog Parade for 15 years.
“It was all done with a great deal of professionalism, and always with a sense of humor,” Erickson said at the time.
“Other than his unparalleled sense of humor my Dad’s top three attributes were preparation, preparation and preparation,” Jamie Zaun said. “He read everything he could and understood it all. If he didn’t, he read more or asked questions. Our dad was a true diplomat. His ability to bring people together for mutual benefit was truly amazing.”
One year after Zaun stepped down as mayor, the city opened the Lakeville Area Arts Center.
Zaun was the first president of the Lakeville Area Arts Center Board – a position he held until 2012.
The center’s performance space was named after Zaun.
“One of the things that I’ve learned is that for any community to be successful is people have to work together,” Zaun said in 2000.
He said a council should be united in their efforts in working with residents to provide the things the community wants.
“Let’s not it be I, I, I all the time,” he said. “Let’s talk about the ‘we’ of the community.”
In 1994, he was the recipient of the League of Minnesota Cities C.C. Ludwig Award for distinguished community service.
“My father could not have accomplished all of the things he had accomplished without our mother,” Jamie Zaun said of Mary Zaun. “The countless awards and accolades for jobs well done, the ability to selflessly pour his heart and soul into his teaching and community involvement, allowing him to improve the lives of his students and those in our community, simply would not have been possible without the support of his other half.”
“One time when Mom was helping him prepare for a meeting, he thanked her and she asked jokingly: ‘What would you ever do if I left you?’ Dad replied, ‘I’d have to go with you.’ ”
A full life
Zaun was born in Scott County and grew up on a dairy farm.
He said he learned the value of hard work at an early age.
“I stayed with something until I was finished with it and it was finished to my satisfaction,” he said in the 2000 interview.
He said he demanded perfection from himself.
“I’m the greatest critic of myself,” he said, “but I am patient and understanding of others.”
Zaun graduated from Mankato State University, where he met his future wife, Mary.
He earned a degree in agriculture and business administration and worked for a time in the private sector, but went back to school to earn his teaching degree, since there was a high demand for math and science teachers.
Mary worked to help put Duane through school, and the family moved to Lakeville in 1963 when Duane started teaching math and social studies.
After that he taught in Bloomington Public Schools for 26 years.
He said that he tried to instill in students a lifelong love of learning. He said he was always thoroughly prepared for class and aimed to encourage students to do their best.
Family and friends noted that Zaun’s humor led to the creation of “Zaunisms.”
Jamie Zaun said one teaching friend noted some of Zaun’s best: “Reading each day will keep ignorance away.” “A good teacher knows what it’s like not to know.” “Be nice, be wonderful, be quiet, be honest, (at 2 p.m.) be gone.”
Duane’s son, Jeff, said on the family’s CaringBridge site: “I am looking forward to a day in the future when we can celebrate dad’s life, raise a toast, share stories and repeat our favorite ‘Zaunisms.’ Unfortunately, with all that is going on in the world right now, that day is a ways off, but will be coordinated as soon as it is safe to do so.”
A private Mass of Christian Burial was held at All Saints Catholic Church in Lakeville, with a celebration of Duane’s life at a later date.
Duane is survived by his wife and four children Lori Norden (Steve), James (Lani), Jon (Cori), Jeff (Jodi) as well as his sister, Patricia Ambroz and nine grandchildren.
