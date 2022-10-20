Legislative candidates answer Lakeville Area Chamber of Commerce questions
The six candidates for Minnesota state legislative offices in Lakeville participated in a forum organized by the Lakeville Chamber of Commerce on Oct. 12 at Lakeville City Hall.
Among the issues were public safety and the current business climate. The candidates were those for Senate District 57 – Republican Sen. Zach Duckworth and Jackie Craig, the DFL-endorsed candidate; House District 57A – Republican Rep. Jon Koznick and Greg Henningsen, the DFL-endorsed candidate; and House District 57B – Jeff Witte, the Republican-endorsed candidate, and Erin Preese, the DFL-endorsed candidate.
The candidates were asked what can to be done to meet public safety needs, as police departments are dealing with an increase in crime, opioid use, calls related to mental health issues and other issues, while seeing a decrease in law enforcement career interest.
“We have excellent public safety in Lakeville that is supported by residents and businesses,” Witte said. “But over the last couple of years, the rhetoric from political environment has been negative, demonizing and not supportive towards law enforcement. They have been threatened with the funding and taken away their qualified immunity so they can do their jobs. Law enforcement is at a critical low point where we are seeing 1,000 less officers working in the state and a number keeps growing with recruitment at a low point with no one signing up to join.
“As a retired police sergeant, no one can speak better than me and how to protect and serve our community,” said Witte who said he has been endorsed by the Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association. “We need our local and state elected officials to support law enforcement, higher qualified candidates and fund them so they have tools and training needed to do the job at a high level. I will push for policies that will hold repeat and violent criminals accountable.
“As a former school resource officer, I have seen how important safe schools are to a child’s learning and I will work to protect our students, teachers and classrooms. It’s also important that everyone understands that public safety starts with them.”
“First responders have an incredibly important and difficult job and they absolutely deserve our respect, because when we have an emergency, we want them to be there for us,” Preese said. “So we need to support them. And that starts with funding them.”
She said there was a $300 million bill that went through the House this past session that would have provided funding for police departments.
“I was really disappointed that it didn’t pass,” she said.
She said she would like to see more mental health inpatient facilities, noting there was an 18-month waiting list for one Lakeville family for their 15-year-old daughter.
“So when she has a mental health crisis, the only people they can call are the police officers,” Preese said. “And then the girl’s arrested, spends time in jail gets out again and then the cycle starts again. That’s not the right thing to do. We need to make sure that our public safety system is funded in a way that we can better respond to all types of emergencies.”
“Another piece of the public safety system is public education,” Preese said. “We know that they predict how many jail beds they’ll need in the future, using second-grade reading scores. So if we can provide students with a better education when they’re younger and more opportunities to see a better future for themselves, or mentorship opportunities internships, they can see a better path for themselves and that would help prevent crime in the first place.”
“We’re fortunate here in Lakeville and surrounding communities, we’re fairly safe, but it hasn’t gone unnoticed, certainly by our neighbors. A lot of law enforcement folks live in Lakeville and surrounding communities, and the stories I’ve heard about the rhetoric they’ve been subjected to is honestly shameful,” Duckworth said. “We got to change the rhetoric and continue to provide them the resources they need to keep our community safe. I’ve carried countless bills in the state Legislature to do just that. Funding for body cameras, funding to help our police officers and their loved ones when they fall in the line of duty.
“It’s important folks, this isn’t just words, change your rhetoric, support our men and women of law enforcement, our brothers and sisters, moms, dads, family members, let them know that we have their back, that we appreciate that they put their lives on the line every day to serve and protect our communities,” Duckworth said.
Craig said she has spent time with the Dakota County Sheriff’s Department and the Lakeville Police Department and she said officers appreciate working in roles they are trained for, but they are being asked to a lot.
“What we need to start doing is something that we’ve already started doing across here and in our own wonderful city with our own department: Get other professionals who are trained in areas to help out the team,” Craig said.
“I love the idea of expanding so public safety departments require the appropriate tools needed to do their jobs and protecting and serving our community, which takes funding. It’s unfortunate that despite a $9 billion, with a “B,” dollar surplus, Senate Republicans walked away from negotiations, leaving the important work of Minnesota undone. I’ll do the work.”
Koznick, who said he is endorsed Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association, said he authored two bills that passed in the House to study the adequacy of police benefits when they’re permanently disabled and another to establish and expanded program for mental health services for first responders using equine therapy.
“It’s interesting that now that it’s election time, everybody seems to be for public safety. But the reality is during the Legislature, Democrats failed to support public safety,” Koznick said.
He said Democrats didn’t support bills to be tough on crime and fentanyl dealers, crack down on crime on the light rail and transit system, additional funding for gang strike task force joint power agreements.
“And we’ve seen the result of that, starting with Governor Walz and the riots and burning down the Third Precinct and we can’t forget that,” Koznick said. “So I look forward to returning to the Legislature and continuing to work and support our law enforcement and make our communities stronger and safer.”
“A part of this question is about attracting new officers, and I think it’s been mentioned that the rhetoric, as it’s been called, has diminished dignity in the in the job, and that is a shame,” Henningsen said. “We all know it’s a hard job with the trauma, really difficult. I feel like a good step in and being able to recruit more people is to change how we’re dealing with that trauma, how the departments are handling that, and we just really need to look out for those people.”
Henningsen said she spoke with a Minneapolis police officer who said he appreciated the unarmed response teams that have started taking some calls.
“He said that it was around 10% that has been lessened, and he also said that you wouldn’t be able to find anybody on the department that didn’t support this. So I think it’s really great,” Henningsen said. “It’s good for the public. It’s good for the officers. It’s really great.”
Business climate
With regard to economy, the candidates were asked how they will work to attract and retain businesses and improve the overall business climate in Minnesota.
“Minnesota is home to some of the biggest businesses and corporations in the world, and we attract those companies and the people that want to work for them because we have such a high quality of life here,” Preese said.
She said we need to continue to make those investments in the grade school system, parks, attractions, cultural areas and having a healthy and safe community for kids to grow up in.
“That’s what makes Minnesota such a unique place for families to live,” she said.
Witte said the city, county and state need to remove barriers so businesses can be successful.
“From a policy perspective, there are two areas – education and workforce development and business climate, which means tax relief and sensible regulation. Another area is safety in the community, for workers and the businesses themselves and that’s what Lakeville offers,” said Witte, who added that he was endorsed by the Minnesota Chamber and National Federation of Independent Businesses.
Craig said that tax incentives are a viable tool for attracting and retaining businesses.
“We need to make sure we have a fair process when we consider those tax incentives so that small and medium sized businesses have a chance to compete without unfairly subsidizing those large corporations,” she said.
“We must continue to grow our workforce by investing in educational opportunities in our community, including in our public schools and trade, and community colleges and apprenticeship programs,” she said.
She said having strong schools and affordable health insurance for entrepreneurs and small businesses helps Lakeville and Minnesota compete with other communities and states for workers.
Duckworth said the city of Lakeville, as an example, has kept the tax burden low.
“They’ve reduced or prevented several mandates, have great schools and great public safety,” he said. “If we do that as a state, the business climate will be fantastic.”
He said the tax rate on small businesses is one of the highest in the nation.
“That’s something we can fix especially when we have such large surplus like we were talking about earlier,” he said. “Let’s allow our businesses and their employees to do their best and get their work done. Let’s reduce their tax burden, so they’ve got capital that they can invest in their businesses and their products and their services, in their employees.”
Henningsen said the state needs to replicate much of what Lakeville has done to promote local business.
He said supporting small business is about having affordable housing and child care for workers.
“If we’ve got this capable workforce, that will attract businesses,” he said.
Henningsen said one way to increase the affordable housing supply is to incentivize local builders to do the work rather than giant corporations.
Koznick said reducing regulations, mandates, and taxes, especially on commercial and industrial properties will attract and retain businesses.
“We have over supply of taxpayer dollars in our surplus and we need to return that to the taxpayers and not tax and spend state. State government was fully funded last biennium … we didn’t need to continue to raise taxes,” he said.
He also said fully funding education means fully funding Minneapolis and St. Paul schools and would leave districts like those in Lakeville and Prior Lake out of the loop.
He also promoted workforce outreach, like a program he’s involved with in the Latino community, to talk about certificate and two-year college options.
Tad Johnson can be reached at tad.johnson@apgecm.com.
