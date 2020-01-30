Lakeville teacher aims to become first DFLer to win seat in 32 years
Erin Preese is trying to win a state house district serving most of Lakeville that a DFL candidate hasn’t held for 32 years.
Preese, a Lake Marion Elementary School teacher, is seeking the DFL endorsement in District 58A, a seat that’s currently held by Republican Rep. Jon Koznick.
Koznick has held the seat since 2015 when he won election following the 16 years that Mary Liz Holberg and the 10 years that Bill Macklin served the district as Republicans.
Preese says she can win the seat by listening to people and working in a bipartisan way for the people of Lakeville.
She said Lakeville has experienced a big change in demographics in the past several years that is trending positive for DFL candidates.
DFLer Matt Little won Senate District 58 in 2016, and DFLers won six of eight House seats in the newspaper’s coverage area in 2018.
Koznick and Rep. Pat Garofalo, R-Farmington, were two Republicans who won re-election, while three incumbent Republicans lost their seats in the last election.
Since announcing her candidacy in September, Preese has been going to community events, local businesses and visiting with residents to learn about the issues of concern.
She said the people she has spoken with are concerned about education, gun violence and the high cost of health care and prescription drugs, especially insulin.
Preese said she got involved with politics about four years ago when she joined Moms Demand Action, a nonprofit gun violence prevention organization.
In her work, Preese said she assisted candidates who favor common sense gun laws with door knocking and phone banks.
She said she advocated for legislation, such as the Red Flag law, at the State Capitol, but she felt like legislators were simply voting along party lines and not listening to the people.
More than 80 percent of Minnesota voters in October 2019 favored expanding criminal background checks for gun sales, including those sold privately or at gun shows, according to a Star Tribune poll.
“I was really frustrated that our elected officials were not listening to constituents,” Preese said. “It was time for me to do something about it.”
She said the issue of gun violence is prevalent in her work as an English Language Learner teacher.
Preese said that schools have lockdown drills five times a year. She said students are on edge about the possibility of a school shooting.
She said the best way to address the issue is make sure there are laws that prevent people who wish to do harm to others never get a gun.
Preese, whose father in hunter, said she respects the right of responsible gun ownership, but supports background checks, red flag emergency protective orders and safe storage laws to prevent children from accessing firearms.
“These laws are reasonable, have broad bipartisan support, and are proven to save lives,” she said.
Preese understands the daily challenges of educating young people.
“Education is huge,” she said. “I think our public schools are our number one asset. A lot of families who move here do so because of the quality of the schools.”
Even though the Lakeville Area School District has a strong and growing tax base, the district has said that data trends indicate that it will face budget shortfalls in years ahead as basic education revenue and state aid have not kept up with inflation.
She said the Lakeville district pays up to $12.5 million annually to fill a funding gap for federal mandated special education services.
Preese said she would support changing the state funding formula to help districts pay for basic education and not have to rely on operating levy funds.
District 194 residents recently approved a $4.3 million annual operating levy to hire 25 middle school teachers, in addition to four counselors along with information technology and security personnel.
Preese, who holds a master’s degree in English as a Second Language from Hamline University, is in her second year working at Lake Marion. She previously worked at Small Wonders Preschool and Vista View Elementary School in the Burnsville-Eagan-Savage School District. She is a third generation teacher who grew up in New Prauge as the daughter of an English teacher mother and community education director father.
Tad Johnson can be reached at tad.johnson@ecm-inc.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.