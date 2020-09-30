Lakeville Area superintendent promises dialogue, listening sessions
Guidance from the Lakeville Area School District banning the display of Black Lives Matter signs in school buildings has stirred up a reaction in the community.
Four parents of students in the district spoke during the Tuesday, Sept. 22, School Board meeting and many more in the days that followed, expressing their concern about a memo that said displaying Black Lives Matter signs in school buildings violated a policy regarding Political Campaigns and Activities.
After hearing much feedback on the topic during the week, on Friday in letter to students, staff and families, Superintendent Michael Baumann said of the memo’s policy interpretation: “I acknowledge the impact for many was hurtful.”
He said Lakeville Area Schools stands against racism and bigotry.
He said there is “much work to be done to clearly demonstrate and affirm anti-racism in this district to uphold those beliefs to a high standard.”
“As the Superintendent of this district, I lead this effort. Black lives do matter,” he said.
He said the district will share more information about opportunities for feedback and dialogue through listening sessions.
The dispute hinged on the district’s interpretation of displaying a Black Lives Matter sign in a classroom or in a school building. Baumann said teachers were asking for guidance on displaying the signs.
The district said the general goal of the Political Campaigns and Activities policy is to “maintain neutrality as to all political campaigns and issues.” The district concluded that displaying a Black Lives Matter sign “reasonably could be perceived as endorsing or opposing specific political issues or political candidates.”
The district said that while the sign could be posted without intending to convey any political positions, “it is nevertheless likely that there will be a perception on the part of others that they are endorsing specific political issues being debated today.”
The memo said that Black Lives Matter consistently advocates for “ ‘defunding the police’ – which is clearly a political issue currently being debated in Minnesota and nationwide.”
The memo said that this “policy analysis and interpretation does not in any way reflect a lack of commitment on the part of Lakeville Area Schools to ongoing efforts to create a more inclusive and effective learning environment for all students or to address current issues involving race in our public education system and community.”
The memo said the same analysis would apply to “All Lives Matter or Blue Lives Matter or Keep America Great posters.”
Kiki Gillman, a mother of children in the district, said she was disappointed and disgusted after reading the memo that was circulated on social media.
“The past five months have been extremely heartbreaking and traumatic for the nation and the world,” said Gillman, an attorney. “Sending out an email censoring and stifling much needed conversation is absolutely reprehensible.
“I won’t sit here and watch leaders here bury their heads in the sand and pretend as though we are not in a state of emergency,” she said.
She said conversations about race, George Floyd, mass incarceration and slavery need to happen in the classroom.
“We wail, we scream and we bellow ‘Black lives matter,’ because they have never mattered in their country,” she said.
Her husband, Ben Gillman, said the memo was heartbreaking.
He said saying that Black lives matter is political is letting the racism go on.
“It’s a way of skirting the issue,” he said. “This is a time when everyone in this room, everyone has an obligation to teach our kids that Black lives do matter.”
“These are very sensitive times,” said Jermaine Davis, a parent who attended the meeting with his son. “Emotions are all over the place. If we are going to build future leaders, we cannot sweep stuff under the rug.
“We have to deal with real conflict, to have the difficult dialogue, to have the tough talk,” he said.
He asked if anyone has ever won a fight with reality.
“Reality will always win,” he said. “Reality will kick your butt.”
He said the best thing we can do is prepare our children to deal with reality.
Davis quoted the author James Baldwin who once said: “Not everything that is faced can be changed, but nothing can be changed until it is faced.”
Baumann said during the meeting the policy needs to be reviewed.
“This superintendent is not running from the issue of conversation on race,” he said. “As the leader of this organization I am committed to that.”
He said the district is striving toward three goals: dealing with racial disparities to help students succeed academically, improving approaches to social and emotional learning which aims to create a positive environment for all students, and increasing the percentage of staff of color.
“Many more things have to be done and should be done,” he said.
He said this was not an attempt to shut it out and stop the conversations.
“There is a political component to this that stops people from listening,” Baumann said. “I don’t want to stop people from listening. I want to be careful about that.”
Tad Johnson can be reached at tad.johnson@apgecm.com.
