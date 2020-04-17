Last week, 10 educators were selected as finalists for Minnesota Teacher of the Year.
While a Lakeville candidate was not among the 10, the current COVID-19 pandemic is showing how important teachers are to the communities they serve, no matter what special recognition they might receive.
Prior to the finalist selection, Sun Thisweek sent a questionnaire to the Lakeville Area School District’s nominees for Teacher of the Year.
The newspaper previously ran responses from Jennifer Noreault, Eastview Elementary STEM teacher, when she was named one of 36 semifinalists.
Following are responses from two other Teacher of the Year candidates.
Jonathan Gilmer
Position/grades taught: Life Science teacher, teaching biology and wildlife ecology courses, teaching grades 10,11,12
School: Lakeville South High School
How long in your current teaching position: 35 years all in Lakeville. 1984 to 1992 at Lakeville High School which is now Kenwood Trail Middle School, 1993-2004 at Lakeville High School which is now Lakeville North High School, 2005 to present at Lakeville South High school.
Other positions in the district or elsewhere and years in those positions: Lunchroom supervisor, 2000-present; track and field head coach, 1985-present; football assistant coach, 1985-2000, 2005, 2011-present; girls basketball assistant coach, 1984-1990; AVID program mentor, 2010-2018; Science Department chair, 1993-2000, 2004-2010; district science curriculum lead, 2003-2004, 2009-2010; Lakeville High School Mentor Program, 1993-present
Education: Bachelor of Arts in biology with secondary life science teaching license from U of M Morris, Masters in science education from University of Minnesota.
Family: Married Diane in 1987, we have three sons Chad a chemist in Sugarland Texas, Ryan a financial analyst in Minneapolis, Trevor is studying to be a marine mechanic at Hennepin Technical Institute in Eden Prairie.
1) Why did you enter the teaching profession? How have you been able to accomplish your mission?
I went into teaching so I could work with young people and help them be successful. I look forward to going to school each day. I enjoy it, knowing that each day I will be able to help my students be successful in some way.
2) How did you feel when you learned that you were among the Minnesota Teacher of the Year candidates? What does it feel like to be selected along with three other teachers in District 194?
When I first learned that I had been recommended for the Teacher of the Year candidate I felt very honored and humbled. I am honored to represent our building and district. I know that in my building there are many outstanding teachers. I was not surprised to learn that there were other members being nominated from our district. I know in our district there are many awesome teachers that do outstanding things with the students of Lakeville.
3) What is/are your favorite part(s) of being a teacher?
Working with students, seeing them be successful, helping them understand concepts, seeing them succeed.
4) Can you describe how you have become a better teacher since you started your career?
I have to be open minded, flexible, willing to try new ideas, and new ways to teach. Education has moved from students coming into class ready to learn by discussion and lecture to now students need to be engaged in learning, actively participating and engaging in their learning. So, I have had to adapt with them. I do enjoy teaching now with the activities and engagement of the learners through labs, incorporating technology and other activities that actively engage them in their learning.
Jamye Casperson
Position/grades taught: 9-12 grade vocal music; guitar and piano
School: Lakeville North
How long in your current position: This is my seventh year at North.
Other positons in the district or elsewhere and years in those positions: Shakopee West Middle School for two years when Lakeville made budget cuts; eight years in the district before that at Lakeville South and McGuire Middle School; 12 years in Iowa teaching K-12 vocal and general music
Education: Bachelor of Arts from Luther College in music education; Masters in Teaching and Learning from St. Mary’s
Family: husband Dave, daughter Caitlin (graduated from South in 2013), son Jake (graduated from North in 2018)
1) Why did you enter the teaching profession? How have you been able to accomplish your mission?
I entered the teaching profession because I loved my own teachers growing up and my music teachers made school fun. Music made me feel a part of every school I was in. I wanted to be that type of teacher for kids.
2) How did you feel when you learned that you were among the Minnesota Teacher of the Year candidates? What does it feel like to be selected along with three other teachers in District 194?
I was humbled and appreciative for the honor of being nominated. It is nice to know that people notice your hard work. We have so many great teachers in Lakeville that it is really special to be selected out of such a great group of colleagues.
3) What is/are your favorite part(s) of being a teacher?
Oh geez, this one is difficult. It’s almost easier to tell you what isn’t fun ... paperwork. Other than that, I get to sing with some of the coolest teenagers you ever met every day. We learn together, we get better together, we laugh together, we are frustrated and sad together. They keep me on my toes and I can honestly say that I come to school every day looking forward to the time we are together. Some days are tough for a variety of reasons, but I’m surrounded by music all day ... it’s a dream job for me.
4) Can you describe how you have become a better teacher since you started your career?
There isn’t enough space in this article to describe all that I have learned. Every day, every week, every school year ... I learn new things. My musical skills are better, my understanding of the brain is better, my patience is stronger ... this year I have focused on Social Emotional Learning and I have so much more to learn but I am enjoying the process. The most important thing I have learned is that people are my greatest resource. Other music teachers, other teachers, my principal, parents, and especially students can inspire me, challenge me, teach me and help me be better at this career.
