City Council discusses if there will be 2020 vote
In the past two weeks, Lakeville residents have taken to the parks and trails in increasing numbers, as winter’s hold loosens and the COVID-19 pandemic tightens its grip.
But will the increased affinity for parks outweigh the negative economic impact of the worldwide coronavirus shutdown if Lakeville residents are asked to support a possible $30 million park bond in August or November?
Those were the issues the Lakeville City Council considered during its Monday teleconference meeting, which was conducted in an effort to comply with “social distancing” recommendations that ban gatherings of any kind to reduce the spread of the contagious coronavirus.
After discussing the option of putting a park bond referendum on the ballot in either August or November of this year, council members didn’t emerge with any consensus, other than to revisit the issue at its April 30 work session.
Council Member Michelle Volk asked with the amount of economic uncertainty if revisiting the referendum in April was necessary.
She called what some people are going through “traumatic on their pocketbooks.”
As of Monday, state unemployment insurance claims were 239,263 since March 16.
She said she’s concerned about the emotional part of how Lakeville residents are going to feel about their finances after the COVID-19 pandemic passes, which could be several weeks from now.
Some economists are predicting that America will experience an economic recession or worse because of the coronavirus’ disruption to daily life.
Volk asked if there would be a way to gauge resident opinion after the pandemic passes before making a decision on a referendum.
Council members agreed that the economic uncertainty brought about by the coronavirus shutting down local schools, shuttering public facing city and county facilities and negatively impacting many business sectors put the Feb. 17-21 referendum survey results of 400 registered Lakeville voters in a new light.
Those survey results showed 57.7 percent approval for a bond issue that would put an additional $75 in annual taxes on the median valued home ($330,000) in Lakeville. That would allow the city to generate $29.15 million for parks. The survey had a 4.9 percent margin of error.
Support rose to 77.5 percent for an additional annual tax impact of $50. That would generate $20.65 million.
Council Member Joshua Lee said he would look more so at a lower tax increase than the $80 annual tax impact number that survey consultant Baker Tilley said would receive majority support of likely Lakeville voters.
Council Member Luke Hellier asked if there might be a “sweet spot” between an annual tax impact of $75 and $50, considering that 60 percent of “active voters” supported a $70 increase.
The six project areas and highlights of the improvements being considered for inclusion in the park bond referendum are:
— Antlers Park: $8.1 million for trail, playground and site improvements.
— Avonlea Community Park: $12.7 million for new park with trails, playground, playfields, pickleball courts and other projects.
— East Community Park: $2 million for expansion of the park to include trail, trailhead, parking lot and other projects.
— Ames Arena: $8.5 million for replacing ice-making equipment, floors and piping, dehumidifiers, roof and dasher boards.
— Ritter Farm Park: $1 million for cabin and site improvements.
— Casperson Park: $650,000 for performance stage and parking.
City Administrator Justin Miller said the council would have to decide by the end of May if it wanted to seek an August vote and by the end of July for a November vote.
In order to maintain public access to the meeting, residents and the media were able to listen in by phone.
For more information on how to access future meetings, see the city’s website at lakevillemn.gov.
Tad Johnson is at tad.johnson@apgecm.com.
