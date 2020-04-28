It is planned for September instead of July
The committee that organizes Lakeville’s Panorama of Progress is working on plans to move the annual July celebration to September, due the uncertainty created by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Pan-O-Prog released a statement on Facebook today that said: “We are going to do our absolute best to bring our community together for Pan-O-Prog this year. However, given the ever changing situation, our plans are evolving with each day’s news. The health and welfare of the Lakeville community is our top priority and will guide our planning.”
The committee met Monday night to finalize the decision to postpone the event.
Pan-O-Prog Committee President Tom Knutson said on Tuesday that the full committee along with the executive committee had met several times in the past month along with having several discussions with city staff.
He said this was a not an easy decision, and it was not taken lightly.
Pan-O-Prog has traditionally included more than 60 events on the Fourth of July and the week that follows.
The group plans to have a scaled back festival Sept. 25-27.
“We realize that many community activities may already be scheduled that weekend and will work our plans accordingly,” the committee said.
When asked what events the scaled back version of Pan-O-Prog would include, Knutson said the group is still working on it.
Among the biggest events of Pan-O-Prog are the Grand Parade, carnival, fireworks on the Fourth of July, the Miss Lakeville coronation and the Lions’ Beer, Brats & Bingo event.
“We want to bring the community the best thing we can in the best way we can,” Knutson said. “We have to determine what that is.”
“We know that many people expect Pan-O-Prog to be held the week after July 4th every year. Hopefully, this will be the only time we need to push the dates out. Please bear with us as we work out the details to deliver the best festival we can for our community,” the committee statement said.
Pan-O-Prog is an independent, nonprofit organization that is run by an all-volunteer board of directors and dozens of volunteers.
Knutson said Pan-O-Prog has a great board of directors and a lot of dedicated volunteers.
“They truly enjoy putting on a community festival,” he said. “They do it for the smiling faces. … That’s why we still want to do something. Canceling Pan-O-Prog was not part of the conversation.”
The committee said it has a great partnership with the city of Lakeville to coordinate city services and support, and it is funded exclusively by monetary and in-kind donations from local businesses, community groups and individuals.
“Those vital sponsors have consistently supported our festival in good times and bad for over 50 years,” the committee said. “Knowing the hardships that many businesses are facing during these times, the board has chosen to rescind our annual sponsorship solicitation. Funding this year will come from what we have in our reserve, and any voluntary donations/contributions from businesses and individuals who choose to give.”
Knutson said the fact that other communities had been canceling their festivals contributed to the committee looking for a way to find alternative dates.
He said the committee will monitor the COVID-19 situation in Minnesota very closely.
“We will work through this,” he said. “We are going to work to bring the best festival we can to get our community out there and bring the community together.”
Updates will be provided at Pan-O-Prog’s Facebook page, Twitter and Instagram.
Tad Johnson is at tad.johnson@apgecm.com.
