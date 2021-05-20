City Council approves move that would expand industrial park
Two weeks after a lengthy discussion to review two Eureka Township families’ requests to annex their land into the city of Lakeville, the Lakeville City Council approved both requests Monday.
The move was opposed by several Eureka Township residents and Town Board members who spoke during the May 3 Lakeville City Council meeting contending that the city of Lakeville wouldn’t allow such zoning incompatibility within its own borders, having industrial zoning next to residential properties.
The City Council approved the two landowner requests – 115 acres owned by Adelmann Family Farms and 91.37 acres owned by Robert and Kathleen Ruddle – to annex both into the city’s borders on the council’s consent agenda without discussion.
The goal of the requests is to connect the properties to public utilities like water and sewer service to allow for expansion of Airlake Industrial Park. Other property recently annexed from Eureka Township into the city of Lakeville is that comprising Airlake Airport. Those changes were made to allow for water and sewer service to be added for new hangar development and a runway extension.
Eureka Town Board Member Nancy Sauber said during the May 3 meeting the township’s residents moved to the area for the rural atmosphere and open space, and that further development is bringing negative effects to the community.
She said there are safety issues created by truck traffic, especially that on the gravel section of 225th Street south of Airlake Industrial Park, and that green zone rules haven’t been followed on previous industrial park developments. Other Eureka Township residents echoed her concerns, including the loss of tax-generating properties.
Lakeville Mayor Doug Anderson said during the May 3 meeting that the city of Lakeville didn’t seek these requests.
Council Member Luke Hellier said they should respect the property rights of people to do what they want with their land.
Anderson said there are number of businesses that need substantial space to develop and provide services and employment, which is “helpful to us all.”
The Adelmann property is located east of Cedar Avenue in the city of Lakeville’s southeast tip. Adjacent properties include those owned by Airlake Airport, Bachman’s Garden Centers, along with industrial, residential and farmland uses.
The Ruddle property is located south of the current site of Amazon’s warehouse facility. Residential and agricultural properties are on the other sides of the property.
The two properties combined represent about one-third of a square mile. The city of Lakeville includes a little more than 38 square miles.
Eureka Township has about 35 square miles and had 1,426 residents as of the 2010 census.
Tad Johnson can be reached at tad.johnson@ecm-inc.com.
