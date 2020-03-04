Lakeville man fatally shot after he opened fire on law enforcement
On most days, the straight stretch of Italy Avenue north of 210th Street in Lakeville is a quiet place.
That’s why when a 36-year-old man opened fire on Dakota County Sheriff’s deputies and Lakeville police serving a court order and then was fatally shot Friday, it sent shockwaves through the neighborhood and beyond.
The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension continues to investigate the incident in which Dakota County Sgt. Scott Durdall returned fire from Kent Richard Kruger Jr. who was fatally shot at the yellow rambler at 20829 Italy Avenue, but several details have already been released.
At approximately 11:40 a.m. Friday, deputies and police officers attempted to serve an emergency order for protection, which included an order for Kruger to vacate the residence.
Within seconds of deputies and officers entering the residence, Kruger opened fire. Durdall, a deputy with 22 years experience, returned fire, fatally striking Kruger, according to the BCA.
Law enforcement and responding medical personnel attempted lifesaving measures, but Kruger died at the scene of multiple gunshot wounds. No one else was injured during the incident. No one else was inside of the home at the time, according to the BCA.
BCA crime scene personnel recovered a rifle and bipod from near Kruger’s body.
The sheriff’s department said Kruger had an active arrest warrant for fourth-degree assault on a peace officer and had past contact with the Lakeville Police Department. His Minnesota court record shows Kruger was convicted of a hunting violation and some traffic citations over the past 16 years.
A memorial service was planned for Kruger on Thursday at Berean Baptist Church in Burnsville.
The scene
After the shooting sheriff’s deputies and Lakeville police secured the scene blocking off traffic to the area and taping off the area where the incident occurred. That included the house where the incident took place and portions of the street and neighboring lawns.
Neighbors who lived a few houses north on Italy Avenue and gathered at the barricades said they didn’t hear any shots come from the house when the incident occurred.
They said the neighborhood is very quiet, though they noted there seemed to be some law enforcement activity around the house in recent days.
They expressed shock that something like this could happen in their neighborhood, which includes many working families with children.
Lakeville residents from surrounding areas drove by the scene and Twin Cities media outlets also converged, including a television station’s helicopter.
Investigation
Durdall and other four other deputies along with Lakeville officers who were involved have been placed on administrative leave, which is standard practice for those in officer-involved shootings.
“Law enforcement officers place their lives in danger every day to protect the public and enforce the law,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement. “In this situation the subject could have taken the lives of deputies, officers or the public with his decision to open fire. Absent the actions of the deputy, others could have been injured or killed. We are fortunate that all deputies and officers were physically unharmed.”
The Sheriff’s Office said on Tuesday that Durdall has had no discipline in his 22-year career with the department and has received multiple commendations.
He was promoted to sergeant in December 2006 and assigned as a supervisor in patrol and most recently the civil division, it said in a release.
He previously served on the Sheriff’s Office tactical team for 15 years and was the team’s commander for several years.
Durdall currently provides oversight to the Sheriff’s Office use of force and firearms training and was an instructor for each throughout his career.
“This remains an active investigation and details of what occurred cannot be shared at this time. We ask for patience as the BCA continues to investigate the matter. Sergeant Durdall and the other responding deputies and officers were fired upon by a man with a rifle. His family, his life and that of the other deputies and officers involved are forever changed,” the Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.
The BCA is investigating the incident at the request of the Dakota County Sheriff’s Office and Lakeville Police Department.
Lakeville officers wear body cameras; Dakota County sheriff’s deputies do not. The Sheriff’s Office purchased body-worn cameras in December 2019 and anticipates implementing them into its patrol division this spring.
The BCA is in the process of determining whether Lakeville body cameras captured any of the incident. Lakeville police implemented in body-camera policy this past year.
When the BCA’s investigation is complete, it will present its findings without recommendation to the Anoka County Attorney’s Office for review.
Tad Johnson can be reached at tad.johnson@ecm-inc.com.
