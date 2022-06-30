Lakeville’s Regan Smith continues to make her mark in international swimming, earning the third and fourth world aquatics championships gold medals of her career in Budapest, Hungary.
Smith, a three-time medalist at the Tokyo Olympics last summer, won the women’s 100-meter backstroke on June 20 and swam the opening leg for the U.S. team’s winning 4x200 freestyle relay June 25. The last time the world championships were held in 2019, Smith won the 200 backstroke, setting a world record in the semifinals, and swam on the first-place 4x100 medley relay.
She won the June 20 backstroke final in 58.22 seconds, ahead of Kylie Masse of Canada and Claire Curzan of the U.S., who were second and third. Smith threatened the world record in the semifinals with a time of 57.65, two-tenths of a second off the mark held by Kaylee McKeown of Australia (who broke Smith’s previous world record).
“It was a great race, I knew it was going to be a really tight field and it was going to really hurt towards the end and all those things happened and were true, but I’m really happy I was able to get a gold for USA and that Claire was able to get a bronze,” Smith said in a story on the USA Swimming website.
Lily King, Torri Huske and Curzan were Smith’s teammates on the winning 4x200 freestyle relay.
Smith also placed fourth in the 200 butterfly and fifth in the 50 backstroke at the world championships. The finals of both of those races were June 22.
It was the second time Smith has gone to Hungary for the world championships. The other time was her worlds debut in 2017, where she finished eighth in the 200 backstroke as a 15-year-old.
After winning silver in the 200 butterfly and 4x100 medley and bronze in the 100 backstroke at the Olympics, Smith went to Stanford University for her first collegiate season in 2021-22. She won the 200 backstroke at the NCAA Championships, swam on the winning 4x200 freestyle relay, finished second in two events and third in two others.
Lindwurm repeats at Grandma’s
In 2021, Dakotah Lindwurm became the first Minnesota woman to win Grandma’s Marathon in 34 years. That wasn’t her career peak; indeed, she appears to be getting better.
The Eagan resident won at Grandma’s for the second consecutive year on June 18, running the Two Harbors to Duluth race in 2 minutes, 25.01 seconds, a personal record. She was about 42 seconds ahead of runner-up Sarah Sellers of Ogden, Utah. One other Minnesota woman placed in the top 10 – Gabriella Rooker of Minneapolis, who placed 10th.
Lindwurm, 27, a professional runner and running coach, placed third in the USA Track and Field 25-kilometer championships earlier in 2022. She finished fourth at Grandma’s in 2019, which qualified her for the 2020 U.S. Olympic Trials, was finished second in the 2019 Twin Cities Marathon.
A runner and hockey goalie at St. Francis High School, Lindwurm was a first-team NCAA Division II All-American at Northern State in track and field, placing sixth in the 10,000 meters. She was second-team All-America in cross country.
Clay target tournament
Benjamin Nachreiner of Lakeville South was perfect at the Minnesota State High School League clay target tournament – and so were four other shooters.
There was a five-way tie for first place at the annual competition June 24 at Minneapolis Gun Club in Prior Lake. Nachreiner, Carter Sampson of Stillwater, Anthony Klassen of Benson, Davis Hay of Wayzata and Keith Rollins of Staples-Motley all broke 100 targets in the individual competition.
Nachreiner came into the tournament averaging 23.6 targets per 25 shots. The state competition is held in four 25-target rounds. One hundred shooters qualified for the MSHSL state meet and 92 competed.
Wayzata won the team championship by eight points over Tri-City United.
Mike Shaughnessy can be reached at mike.shaughnessy@apgecm.com.
