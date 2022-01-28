School’s band and choir combine to play jazz dance hits
The Lakeville South High School band and choir are teaming up to present “Nightclub,” featuring the students in Encore and the school’s jazz bands, on Friday, Feb. 4, at 7 p.m.
Students will play songs by Frank Sinatra, Doris Day and Michael Bublé, among others.
Julie Brott, Lakeville South director of choral activities, said Nightclub started in 2017 as way for the department to come together as singers and instrumentalists in a fun, casual environment.
“Think dinner theater, jazz club with clanking plates and easy listening jazz standards,” she said.
Most of audience members in the past shows have been families of the students, as previous events were held at the Lakeville Area Arts Center with a dining area and catered food for the guests.
However, with COVID-19 restrictions on seating with food, organizers decided to have Nightclub in the Lakeville South auditorium this year and not serve dinner.
Brott said they’d love to see about 400 people attend, but the auditorium can hold around 1,200 people.
She said the show should last around 90 minutes with around 12-15 pieces.
“The kids absolutely love the music and working together,” Brott said. “I think that the music has a great hook, singable melodies, jazzy harmonies, it’s dramatic, fun and lighthearted. As I listen to it, I think of my grandpa and grandma who were great dancers listening to this music and here it is, for generations to come. I’m also struck with how many of the kids have this music on their playlists and listen to it regularly. It’s timeless.”
Students featured during the night include those in the A Cappella group and Encore.
“I love it, how lucky are they to get to put on a Nightclub, and play and sing this music while in high school,” Brott said.
Funds raised from the event will help defray the school’s choir and band trip to Hawaii this spring.
The school typically has a biennial tour and a trip was scheduled in 2021, but was canceled due to the pandemic.
The school planned to have a choir and band trips to Europe this year, but with travel restrictions in place, a tour in Hawaii was slated.
The choir will perform with the band at the U.S.S Missouri, and the choir is going participate in the Aloha State Choir Festival.
Tickets are $8 adult and $6 for a student and are available presale at lshschoirs.org/2022/01/20/its-time-to-get-your-tickets-for-nightclub/ and at the door.
Performers do not have to be masked when performing, but the audience and those not performing will need a mask.
Tad Johnson can be reached at tad.johnson@apgecm.com.
