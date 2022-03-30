Franchise offers rainbow layers atop sorbet meal
A Minnesota founded superfood smoothie franchise called Nautical Bowls is open in Eagan serving up layers of healthy rainbow sorbet that tastes like a slice of summer in a bowl.
All signature bowls are meals that are packed with antioxidants, vitamins and fiber.
Fresh sliced strawberries and bananas offer natural sweetness with many superfood ingredients layered atop a smooth sorbet. The bowls are organic, gluten-free, vegan, plant-based, and full of fiber.
“It’s kind of nice to come in here and get a taste of summer while it’s snowing outside,” franchise co-owner Brant Marple said.
Nautical Bowls in the Promenade shopping center near Byerly’s is open seven days a week at 3344 Promenade Ave.
Brant, who worked with the company founder in the tech sales field, said he was inspired to join the team and saw the potential for the franchise.
“It is a healthy food option, and you are going to get great service in a friendly-family environment, and there is good energy with a taste of summer year-round,” he said.
Co-owners Brant and Andrea Marple feel fortunate to have opened their store in Eagan since foot traffic is strong and the location is optimal.
The couple live in Lakeville with their two young children, Mason, 3, and 6-month-old Cameron. Brant grew up in Apple Valley and Andrea is from Mendota Heights.
When they attended a grand opening of the first Nautical Bowls four years ago, they both fell in love with the bowls, the team, and the company culture.
Andrea, who formerly worked as an enrollment counselor at Capella University, said after the pandemic she had a strong desire to be around people and she needed a career shift.
“I can totally get behind this product because it is a healthy meal, and I love serving people something that is healthy for them, and it is fun getting to know the community and guests,” she said. “A lot of people are happy we are here because when you think of the fast casual restaurants, there are not a lot of healthy options.”
Nautical Bowls joined the chamber and she plans to attend business networking events and will network with local fitness centers and Eagan businesses to spread the word about Nautical Bowls. The couple say they have been happy to be working 12 hours a day due to high customer demand and the workload of opening a new small business.
Brant, who bought a cleaning company a year and a half ago, will continue to run that business he said was a blessing during the pandemic.
Nautical Bowls celebrated its grand opening this month with the Dakota County Regional Chamber of Commerce’s ribbon cutting.
Company founders Rachel and Bryant Amundson were inspired to open Nautical Bowls four years ago to bring the acai bowl concept to the Midwest. They opened the flagship location in Minnetonka four years ago and a second location in 2020 in Eden Prairie.
A native of Lake Minnetonka, Rachel incorporated her love for her hometown with a summer beach mural that takes up a whole wall in Nautical Bowls.
When you enter the eatery, one can be transported to a tropical place due to the decor of shiny blue glass tile that resembles the look of cool water and bar tables in the shape of surf boards.
“They (the founders) lived in California and fell in love with acai bowls that are popular in Hawaii and Brazil and that are big on the coasts,” Brant said. “Acai is a berry found in the Amazon that is kind of blueberryesque.”
Small glass jars sit on tables with small papers that have words that can serve as conversation starters.
“The company is big on communication, positivity and putting others first,” Brant said.
Another Nautical Bowls south metro location is under construction in Apple Valley in the shopping center off Cedar Avenue and County Road 42 near the Cold Stone Creamery.
Connect with Nautical Bowls on its social media platforms and online mobile pickup options.
Nautical Bowls hired 15 high school students and will be ready to employ others to join the team this summer.
Andrea said: “We are just happy to be here, truly, and we are so thankful to the community that are supporting us so far, and that has been a huge blessing.”
