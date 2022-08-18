New superintendent impressed with what he’s seen in the district
New Lakeville Area School District Superintendent Doug Van Zyl says everyone has had an experience with education, so they have ideas about the way it should be.
But schools in a post-pandemic world are finding that education is not what it was in 2019, much less in previous decades or generations.
There is a greater focus on individualized academic, behavioral, social and emotional needs of students, as reflected in the recently completed District 194 Strategic Plan.
Van Zyl’s arrival in the district coincides with release of the plan, which shares his feeling that young people’s success depends on students, staff, parents and the community working together to provide opportunities to help learners reach their potential.
Building relationships among and within all of those groups leads to success for individual students, schools and the district, according to Van Zyl.
“Over the past two years, not just here in Lakeville, there has been a slow down in learning and gaps in learning,” he said in an interview last week. “We need to continue to teach what we need to teach to help students be successful.”
He said the pandemic has led to stress, health and safety concerns among students and staff, so there is a focus on their social and emotional needs heading to the 2022-23 school year.
Van Zyl said he is pleased with the work that Assistant Superintendent and Director of Teaching and Learning Emily McDonald has done with the Strategic Plan and coordinating staff development in this area. He’s also looking forward to work done by Director of Multi-Tiered Systems of Support Megan Blazek, a new hire this year. MTSS aims to provide intervention and support to address students’ behavioral and academic challenges.
He said he was impressed by the Strategic Plan’s student focus. The plan was developed asking young people what were their desired daily experiences. That included a focus on safety, academic exploration, and relevant and engaging classes.
Van Zyl said he’s been meeting with many stakeholders over the past few weeks and that people he’s talked to want the district to be successful.
“One of the biggest things is that people are positive about the district and feel good about what is going on in the district and the opportunities it provides to students,” he said.
“I attribute it to what staff does on a day-to-day basis. Parents and families see that in the smiles on the faces of the students and hear that in what they say.”
In an effort to communicate what is going on classrooms and in district operations, Van Zyl said teams have been going out into neighborhoods this summer to meet with students and families in advance of the school year. He said the district’s communications team continues to focus on highlighting student achievement and special projects in schools and classrooms, and Van Zyl has set up a Coffee and Conversations event from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23, at the school district office.
He said it’s important to listen to people and resolve issues at the lowest level possible when there are concerns. Van Zyl said it’s also important to acknowledge when mistakes are made and communicate to people how it’s going to be fixed.
Work ahead
One of the reasons that Van Zyl said he applied to become superintendent was that District 194 was growing.
Van Zyl previously led a Missouri district with stable enrollment in an area north of Kansas City, and District 194 presents a new leadership challenge of how to plan for space and programming with enrollment that has been and is expected to grow by 2% annually.
He said that even though the district just broke ground to build a new elementary school that doesn’t mean the planning will stop, as a growing population of the district’s youngest learners will enter middle school over the next several years. A previous analysis of building needs put construction of a new middle school and additional space for the high school level in the district’s long range plan.
Van Zyl also said that while District 194 has many more program offerings than his old district, it will be a challenge to maintain since the funding based on new student growth doesn’t pay for the demands in staffing and facilities.
“All kids need the same opportunities and financing is going to be a part of that,” he said.
He will continue to have a busy schedule before the start of the school year, as he said he is focused on meeting people and getting to know the community.
“It’s exciting to get everyone back in the schools,” he said. “There are so many positives ahead of us.”
Tad Johnson can be reached at tad.johnson@apgecm.com.
