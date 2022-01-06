After navigating fully virtual Christmas celebrations last year, Karen Marben of Lakeville said her large family was looking forward to celebrating in-person on Christmas Eve in Lakeville. Marben's parents Kayo and Kathleen Silvernale are 88 years old and have been married for 68 years. A strong family tradition is attending Mass together, singing Christmas carols, and enjoying a prime rib dinner. A few days before Christmas, Marben’s 88-year-old mother tested positive for COVID-19. She is fully vaccinated and boosted. Marben said they were grateful that her symptoms were mild, and that her dad had no symptoms so far. Instead of gathering for Christmas the family paid a visit to Kayo and Kathleen Silvernale on Christmas Eve to sing a few Christmas carols outside their first-floor screened in balcony at Gramercy Club and took them a prime rib dinner.
