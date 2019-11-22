With the idea that everyone should experience the power of ballet, Lakeville-based Ballet Royale MN is offering Beyond Barriers classes for young people of all abilities.
“Our first workshop was a great success,” said Sara Warden, director of the program that will have its second workshop based on “The Nutcracker” 1-2 p.m. Nov. 30. It is called “Le Petit Nut,” and students ages 6-13 years old will explore the characters and music of this holiday favorite.
“We have put a lot of thought and care into developing the program, and we are excited to share it with our community,” Warden said. “It is unlike other adaptive dance programs in the area in that we have based it on the Boston Ballet School’s adaptive dance program.”
The Boston program is 12 years old and the largest in the country. It’s where Warden trained to learn how to best implement a program at Ballet Royale.
In Boston, the company offers year round sessions in three different studios, serving 160 students annually.
Warden said the Boston company has been absolutely wonderful in sharing their experiences and the challenges it faced.
While the Ballet Royale program has started with two, one-day workshops, there will be a six-week spring program, and Warden said she would like for Beyond Barriers to become part of the regular Ballet Royale curriculum.
“I see this big,” Warden said. “I really see this becoming part of the community. Whether we are doing outreach or showcases, we want people to know this is a place where they can come for quality dance in a safe space to grow them in new ways and experience something different.”
Becoming a larger part of the community is already starting to happen.
Lakeville Community Education and the Parks and Recreation Department are co-sponsoring the spring program, and Warden said there is interest from the Shriners Hospital and Gillette Children’s Specialty Healthcare in being part of the effort.
Warden said the program is ideal for girls and boys who are interested in exploring a new way of movement through dance, and will focus on rhythm, musicality, and gross motor skills, while pushing the barriers of the child’s everyday capabilities.
“We have adapted every aspect of a dance class to create an inclusive environment where everyone is able, and everyone can dance,” she said.
Each class includes a ballet teacher, a physical therapist and music.
“The classes give students the opportunity to safely move with music, expand and explore movement patterns, and find the joy in movement without any other goal than having fun and creating community,” she said.
First time
Warden said it was really exciting to host the first workshop.
She said the students’ eyes lit up when they entered the studio.
The class started with a “social story” to introduce the students to the equipment and what will be worked on during the class.
Warm up exercises were done with all of the participants sitting in chairs in an effort to have them all be at the same level.
Warden said they were timid to move at first, but later in the class they were taking chances.
She said everyone found new ways of moving from the experienced Ballet Royale students to the new ones.
For example, when the students were asked to jump, a girl in wheelchair did a wheelie, Warden said.
“It was all perfectly wonderful,” Warden said.
The first class hosted six students and the workshops aim to keep a small size of 12-14 students, in and effort to give all the attention they deserve.
Warden said the staff works with parents prior to the class to find out about their child and how best to support them during the workshops.
Throughout the studio and the building there are spaces for quiet or individual time if needed.
Warden said one of the best outcomes of the workshop was creating a sense of community among the students and the parents.
Two participants realized they went to the same school and other connections were made, Warden said.
She said one experienced Ballet Royale student brought in her friend who has a disability.
“She was so excited to share her dance with her friend and to be at the same studio together,” Warden said.
She said the classes aim to boost self-esteem, brain function, physical fitness, muscle coordination, balance and motor skills.
“One of the girls signed to her mom ‘more, more, more.’ ” Warden said. “She didn’t want the class to end. It was so touching.
“We had such great comments from the parents. They said that other programs also had lots of love, but they felt a true curriculum was created in a place where they felt it was safe.”
Warden said she is excited to host the “Le Petit Nut” workshop, which costs $40 for participants.
“Just for them to experience all the characters, I think it is going to open a new door to them,” Warden said.
In addition to the one-day workshop, Ballet Royale has a six-week program for ages 8-15 years old set 11 a.m. to noon Sundays March 1 and April 5.
She said the longer format will allow them to build on movement from one class to the next to develop more skills.
“When it is one day, we meet them where they are at,” Warden said.
The spring session will culminate in an in-studio showcase for families.
Cost for spring sessions is $185.
Students who participate in the spring program will receive a complimentary ticket to Twin Cities Ballet performance at the Ames Center, “The Ruby Slippers: A Wizard of Oz Ballet.”
Ballet Royale MN is at 16368 Kenrick Ave., Lakeville.
More information is at balletroyalemn.org/ballet-beyond-barriers.
Tad Johnson can be reached at tad.johnson@ecm-inc.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.