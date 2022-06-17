Lions increase scholarship fund to $12,000
The Miss Lakeville Scholarship Program has been a prominent feature of the Panorama of Progress summer festival in Lakeville since both events began in 1967.
The program took a significant turn in 1995 when it changed affiliation from Miss America to the Minneapolis Aquatennial Ambassadors Organization, which emphasizes character development and scholarships to the participants.
The Lakeville Lions are going to give this year’s candidates a little more to celebrate, as they have agreed to fund the scholarships in the foreseeable future and increase the program’s total to $12,000. Kristen Babcock said the connection the Lions, which has always sponsored a candidate, grew stronger after Lions member Paul Jacobus drove the truck that pulled the Pan-O-Prog float in the St. Paul Winter Carnival Parade this year.
He remarked to Babcock that he was so impressed with the ambassadors’ work in promoting Pan-O-Prog and the city of Lakeville, that he took an idea to fund the scholarship program back to the membership.
The Lions, which have as part of its mission to support the development of young leaders, surprised the program by deciding to fund the scholarships in their entirety and increase the current annual amount from $10,000 to $12,000.
That will mean that Miss Lakeville will receive $5,000 to use toward her post-secondary education and the two Lakeville Princesses will receive $3,000 each. Two other awards of $500 each will go to candidates for Outstanding Community Volunteer and Outstanding Leadership.
Emily Plotnik, the current Miss Lakeville and a student at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln who aspires to be a pediatrician, said when she participated in the program: “The scholarship money was definitely a factor since I am funding my own college experience. It was essential for me to avoid as much debt as I can.”
“The scholarship was one of the reasons I considered going to college out of state,” said Lauren Davis, a 2017 Miss Lakeville. “It opened doors that weren’t opened before.”
Davis, who attends Clemson University in South Carolina, where she is working toward a degree in biomedical engineering, said the scholarship money is a way that the community says: “We see the potential in you to be a great leader and a great ambassador, and then you get to work on it, prove it and develop it.”
“It is so important,” said Stephanie Butler, who was a princess in 2015. “We need to continue to increase the scholarships over time since the cost of college is going up. I am very grateful for the scholarship I received and for the others who have received it.”
Butler used the $2,000 she earned when she attended the University of Minnesota, and now she’s back with the Miss Lakeville program conducting public speaking training for the candidates. Butler, who runs a speech consulting business, says the public speaking aspect of the program is an important element.
“It is really special to be a mentor in this program,” she said. “I received many opportunities from this organization, and it makes me want to continue giving back.”
Babcock, program organizer for the past 20-plus years and a 1980 Miss Lakeville, said all the success Miss Lakeville royalty have experienced after being part of the program have motivated her to stay involved each year.
“That’s why I’m still doing it,” Babcock said. “I believe so strongly in the program and the values. It’s an honor to help young women achieve those goals.”
Babcock said volunteers have used a lot of perseverance in the past two years after the pandemic canceled the 2020 program.
She said that the support from the Lakeville Area School District and the two high schools have helped in networking with young women who might be interested in being program candidates.
Babcock also praised the candidates who have been able to participate despite all of their other school and work commitments.
“It’s great to see that sense of commitment and believing in the program,” Babcock said. “We have had candidates who didn’t win, run again because it is a positive experience, they form good friendships and it is kind of nice since it is a unifying thing to have them come from different schools.”
Babcock said serving as Miss Lakeville royalty is a public relations internship.
“It prepares young women to go out and speak about the community and themselves,” said Davis, who is interning at Boston Scientific this summer.
She said the public speaking and networking skills she learned with Miss Lakeville got her to where she is today.
In addition to the Miss Lakeville winners, the program has junior royalty with the Little Miss and Little Master.
Lakeville royalty participate in 15 parades each year in Minnesota and Wisconsin on the Pan-O-Prog float. They also have more than 75 appearances and community volunteer events.
An application form and information for this year’s program are on the Pan-O-Prog website at panoprog.org.
Tad Johnson can be reached at tad.johnson@apgecm.com.
