A 43-year-old Lewiston, Minn., man was charged Jan. 16 in Dakota County District Court with a felony firearm violation, as he allegedly possessed a firearm when he was prohibited to do so.

Benjamin Wayne Blaschka was arrested Jan. 3 at a Lakeville gas station after a woman he was traveling with fled their vehicle, told the gas station clerks to call 911 and locked herself in the women’s bathroom fearing she would be killed.

He allegedly gave a false name to police officers and was booked into jail. While he was in jail, officers learned Blaschka allegedly hid his wallet and a 9 mm handgun outside the gas station before the was arrested.

Blaschka has been convicted of third-degree assault, threats of violence, third-degree burglary and false imprisonment.

