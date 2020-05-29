May could be among top sales months for all time
For the first time in its history, Lakeville Liquors has exceeded $1 million in sales for May prior to the Memorial Day holiday.
This milestone was reached despite the stores having shorter hours of operation due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The city reported last week that sales for May were up 16.8 percent, and it’s possible that May 2020 will be among the highest sales months in the operation’s history.
Sales were up $148,192 as of last week, according to the city, and only starting May 21 did Lakeville Liquors hours expand to Monday through Thursday from noon to 8 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m.
The increased sales come at a time when other operations have been changed due to the pandemic.
The changes implemented in April included the placement of barriers at checkouts, social distancing guides, accepting only credit card payments, customer scanning and bagging of products and limits on the number of customers in the store.
The city recently thanked its staff members for their work during the past 10 weeks and asked them questions about liquor operations during the pandemic.
The city reported it learned some valuable input and ideas for future service changes.
The city operates three liquor stores and is the largest and most profitable municipal liquor operations in the state, according to annual sales figures in recent years.
Gross sales for all three locations exceed $15 million annually.
The city is considering building a fourth store northwest of the junction of County Road 70 and Interstate 35. The store would be a flagship location and include offices and a venue for wine and beer tastings and other special events.
Over the past five years, $5.3 million in liquor store revenue has been put back into the community through the purchasing of snowplows, police cars, fire stations and other safety equipment, according to the city.
The profits help relieve the tax burden on residential and business properties, as the city has one of the lowest tax capacity rates in Dakota County.
The city’s tax capacity rate was anticipated to decrease from 35.607 to 34.568 percent in 2020.
Since 2013, Lakeville’s tax rate has declined 15.8 percent primarily due to significant new construction growth.
Liquor store locations are at I-35 and County Road 46, Galaxie and County Road 46 and in Heritage Commons.
Tad Johnson is at tad.johnson@apgecm.com.
