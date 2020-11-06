Replacement needed for Duckworth
In the race for three Lakeville Area School Board seats, incumbents Terry Lind and Judy Keliher have been reelected, and newcomer David Anderson will be added to the board, according to Minnesota Secretary of State results.
Lind, a former District 194 principal, and Keliher, a longtime board member, finished as the top and third-place vote-getters, respectively, while Anderson was in second. They will each serve four-year terms starting in January.
Lind had 12,502 votes, or 19.09%, in the seven-person race. Anderson had 12,445 votes, or 19.01%. Keliher had 9,799 votes, or 14.96%, according to Wednesday morning results.
Other vote totals and percentages were: Katie Ruberto 8,682, 13.26%; Laura Sanders 7,980, 12.19%; Laura A. Carder 7,857, 12%; and Sarah Wellcome 5,871, 8.97%.
There were 345 write-ins.
An open seat was created after Board Member Bob Erickson filed for reelection this fall but withdrew from the race. His name did not appear on the ballot.
Erickson, a former Lakeville city administrator for 15 years, has been on the School Board since 2008. His third term will expire at the end of the year.
The Lakeville Area School Board will also have to decide how to fill the term of Board Member Zach Duckworth, who was elected to the Minnesota Senate on Election Day.
Duckworth was elected to the School Board in 2018. There are two more years remaining on his term.
In Lakeville Area School District, voters valued experience and involvement with the district with their choices.
Lind has been involved in education in Lakeville for more than 40 years as a junior high school teacher, an elementary school media generalist, and, for 18 years, as an elementary school principal at both JFK and Lakeview elementary schools. He has been on the board since 2012.
Keliher has been on the board for the past two decades, in addition to serving on many school-related committees and boards through the years.
Anderson has served on the district’s Special Education Advisory Council (chair), Long-term Facility Task Force, and Equity Advisory Committee. He’s also been a Scout leader and church youth ministries leader.
Tad Johnson can be reached at tad.johnson@apgecm.com.
