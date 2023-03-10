Raymond specializes in geometry, building relationships
Ever since she was a student in high school, Kari Raymond knew her future would include teaching high school math and coaching volleyball.
The Lakeville North High School math teacher and assistant varsity volleyball coach at Lakeville South is carrying out her vision every day in District 194, and it’s not going unrecognized.
Raymond was one of 131 teachers from across Minnesota who were selected as Teacher of the Year candidates by Education Minnesota, the state’s teachers union.
“I feel honored to be nominated for the Minnesota Teacher of the Year,” she said. “There are so many excellent teachers that I have worked alongside who have inspired me and helped me to become who I am today. I hope to inspire and help others as I continue my teaching career.”
Raymond recalled that her inspiration to go into teaching came from her geometry teacher at Bloomington Kennedy High School, Mrs. Becker, who not only taught her about the academic content, but also about building relationships.
“She was also personable and connected with me,” she said. “I also found that I was able to help others by explaining what we were learning in a way that they understood.”
Raymond said she has always enjoyed math, which was especially realized when she was in high school.
After graduating from Kennedy, she went on to earn a bachelor’s degree in mathematics and math education from Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa, and a master’s degree in educational leadership from Concordia College in St. Paul.
“Math is a subject that many students struggle with or believe it is too difficult for them,” Raymond said. “I love helping my students see that they can learn it and be successful. I like to incorporate ways for students to interact with each other while learning the math concepts to make it more interesting for them. Although I find teaching math fun and interesting – especially teaching geometry and statistics – it’s the students that make it the most rewarding, interesting, and fun.”
When asked what she enjoys most about working in the Lakeville Area School District, Raymond said, “I would say that the relationships and friendships that I have made in the past five-plus years are my favorite part about teaching here.”
Raymond was nominated by one of her co-workers at South for Education Minnesota-Lakeville’s Educator of Excellence Award last year, which was the first step to being nominated for Minnesota Teacher of the Year.
The annual Teacher of the Year program celebrates the tradition of excellence in teaching in Minnesota. A panel of leaders in education, business, government, nonprofit and philanthropy will narrow the list in the coming months. The Minnesota Teacher of the Year will be named at a banquet on May 7 at the Saint Paul RiverCentre.
Tad Johnson can be reached at tad.johnson@apgecm.com.
