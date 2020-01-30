Other projects discussed for state bonding money
A Jan. 27 Lakeville City Council work session included a presentation to county and state officials on hand that highlighted the city’s legislative priorities for the year. First to respond was state Sen. Matt Little, who offered some advice to a group he once led as mayor.
“I suggest that the city pursue some bonding money,” said Little, DFL. “Lakeville sends a lot of tax dollars to St. Paul; it should get some money back.”
The city has its share of projects that would be difficult to complete without state, county or federal dollars. One such project brought to light by Council Member Luke Hellier is the possibility of creating a police training and shooting range in Lakeville.
Mayor Doug Anderson mentioned a former Airlake maintenance building as a possible site, before adding that any definitive plans to add such a facility are more than a year away.
The repairs and improvements at Ames Arena are of a more immediate need, and the council discussed the possibility of getting state or county dollars to help with the $7 million cost. The question was whether the city could present the arena as a regional facility since it is used by teams outside of Lakeville.
State Rep. Jon Koznick, R-Lakeville, who was on hand, pointed out that a project does not necessarily need to have an impact beyond the city to qualify for state or county dollars.
The city listed among its priorities the rebuilding of the I-35/County Road 50 interchange as well as the extension of the Metro Orange Line bus service from Minneapolis to Lakeville.
The interchange, which is deemed inadequate for the amount of traffic it sees on a daily basis, has been on the city’s wish list for years.
“I can’t imagine that intersection being redone without some federal money,” Anderson said. “But it could happen. We did 185th Street without any federal money.”
The county first will do a study to determine the cost of the project. “Then, if federal money becomes available, we can dive in the pool,” Anderson said. “So I would say that we’re still two or three years away from getting it done.
“We have it as a priority, thinking that anything we can do to keep it in front of people. Anything we can do to accelerate the process we will. We did it by buying the Burger King property. As other properties become available that are in the right of way, we’ll look at the same thing.”
The Orange Line, an all-day bus service between downtown Minneapolis and County Road 13 in Burnsville, is currently under construction along I-35. An extension to Burnsville Center and then to the Kenrick Avenue Park and Ride in Lakeville was looked at by Dakota County, but a ridership study determined that there wouldn’t be enough usage to justify the cost at this time.
Lakeville officials were not surprised by the findings, and view it as just a matter of time before the service will be made available to Lakeville residents. The city has its own plans for adding multi-family housing along the I-35 corridor, and plans for major changes at Burnsville Center include adding multi-family housing.
“Whatever comes out of Burnsville Center, which is going to take some time, is going to have a huge influence on what happens,” Anderson said. “Initially, as you move south, that is where the new ridership is going to come from. There are a ton of new apartments that already are going in in that area.”
Dean Spiros can be reached at lakeville.thisweek@ecm-inc.com.
