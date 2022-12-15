Nearly 20 years ago, a meeting of a few people around the dining room table in Tom Mork’s home led to the founding a community bank that has become woven into the fabric of Lakeville.
Mork, Lakeview Bank’s founder and CEO, is retiring Dec. 28, but don’t expect him to bike ride off into the sunset yet.
He will remain on as chairman of the bank’s board of directors and will spend only the winter months away from Minnesota in Arizona where he can more readily take part in his outdoor interests of golf and cycling.
Mork spent 26 years in banking before reaching for a goal to create a new kind of bank that would combine financial acumen with a work culture that he said was supportive, respectful, and free of offensive language and behavior.
“If I had one personal ambition related to culture when I started working on the bank, it was to prove that it was possible to have a high-performance business while creating a work environment that was calm, friendly, collaborative, and fun,” he said. “I have been fortunate to have a Board of Directors and team that embraced the same ambition and if I have contributed anything it was a personal demeanor that tends to be even-keeled and upbeat.”
Those folks who were sitting around his dining room table in April 2003 became investors and board directors for Lakeview Bank that raised in $7 million in initial capital by the end of the year.
After receiving its charter, Lakeview started with eight employees in a temporary 2,000-square-foot office in the Lakeville Family Dental building on Kenrick Avenue.
“We opened for business in our temporary facility on July 7, 2004, and ‘practiced’ being a bank,” Mork said.
Lakeview moved into its permanent facility at 9725 163rd St. W. in October 2004.
Just as Lakeview was reaching profitability in 2007, early warning signs that the global economy was in trouble started to surface.
Mork said the three years of recession were difficult years for the economy, community banking, and Lakeview Bank.
“We were extensively invested in commercial real estate and real estate development, two segments of the economy particularly hard hit with the crash in real estate values,” he said. “But, through careful management of the bank’s balance sheet and capital, and working closely with troubled borrowers, Lakeview Bank emerged from the recession wiser and more disciplined, attributes that ultimately contributed to the bank’s 5-Star ratings.”
“Tom’s contributions to Lakeville have been significant,” Lakeview Bank Board Director Jack Johnson said in a press release. “His extensive knowledge of community banking has guided us through troubling economic times. We relied on Tom’s financial expertise through the 2009-2012 financial hardships. With his guidance, Lakeview Bank emerged wiser and more disciplined from the recession. I’m grateful for Tom’s service and wish him the best following retirement.”
“Tom has been instrumental in Lakeview Bank’s receipt of the highest honor in the banking industry, a five-star rating from Bauer Financial,” Lakeview Bank President Mike Puppe said. “He has set the course for success, and I am fortunate to follow in his footsteps.”
For several years, the bank has earned the 5-Star rating from Bauer Financial, an independent organization that measures bank performance and strength based on earnings, capital strength, asset quality, and liquidity.
Due to the bank’s growth, a 2,000-square-foot addition was built in 2017.
“We have made a conscious decision to remain an independent, locally-owned and managed bank and look forward to continued growth in our assets, staff, and the products and services that meet the needs of our customers and the communities we serve,” Mork said.
Lakeview Bank has been involved in the community through a variety of efforts. It supports many community and school groups financially, and since 2006 has annually bestowed Legacy Awards for the efforts of outstanding local residents.
In addition to supporting the Legacy Awards, Mork championed his own cause by raising funds and awareness for the National Alliance on Mental Illness.
After his daughter experienced a mental health crisis in 2010, Mork dedicated himself to learning more about mental illness. He said he was inspired to do something constructive, so he organized a six-week bicycle ride in 2015 traveling the length of the Mississippi for “Tom’s Big Ride.”
The effort raised over $110,000 to support NAMI.
He said among the highlights of the trip were riding into Minnehaha Park in Minneapolis on his 60th birthday with many friends who joined the ride that day, and holding his daughter’s hand as they rode side by side into the park.
He said he is looking forward in retirement to spending more time with family, including Jeanne, his wife of almost 43 years, children and grandchildren.
“After more than 45 years in banking, I am very much looking forward to a slower pace,” he said. “I have spoken with many friends and acquaintances who are now experienced retirees, and their overwhelming advice is to not do anything for the first year as I become accustomed to the freedom of retirement. I look forward to spending much more time with spending winters at our home in Arizona, and improving my golf game. However, I am fortunate to have the opportunity to remain on the Board of Directors of Lakeview Bank and serve as the board chair, so my involvement in Lakeview Bank will remain, albeit at a 20,000 foot level rather than on a day-to-day basis.”
