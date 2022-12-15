lv mork retires c.jpg

Tom Mork

Nearly 20 years ago, a meeting of a few people around the dining room table in Tom Mork’s home led to the founding a community bank that has become woven into the fabric of Lakeville.

Mork, Lakeview Bank’s founder and CEO, is retiring Dec. 28, but don’t expect him to bike ride off into the sunset yet.

Tad Johnson is a managing editor of Sun Thisweek and the Dakota County Tribune 

