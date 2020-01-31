Heroes are made every day in Lakeville.
Yes, it’s true that police, fire and other public service providers are doing amazing feats on a daily basis, but Code Hero Academy is training a new kind of hero.
The Lakeville business is helping young people develop skills in computer programming and bringing robots to life.
Code Hero Academy, 17600 Cedar Ave., was started in the summer of 2018 by the husband and wife team of Venkat and Naga Kakula. After years of working in the tech world, Venkat Kakula said he was driven to create a business that was going to make a difference in the lives of youth and have a lasting impact on the community.
Code Hero Academy, a Lakeville Chamber of Commerce member, was started as a self-funded venture, and the Kakulas said they take pride in having an exceptional online platform that will allow the business to grow and franchise in the future.
The Kakulas’ children attend Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan Schools. Manager and chief instructor David Laufenburger and his wife have lived in Lakeville for over 20 years. They have three children who attend in District 194.
The Kakulas and Laufenburger took some time out recently to answer some questions for the newspaper. Following are their responses.
What are the basic services or products that your provide?
Code Hero Academy is a space where young people can grow in their passion for coding and robotics. As students make their way along the Code Hero Path, they learn various programming languages and engage in hands-on application by building and controlling different types of robots.
What is a product or service you provide that many people would be surprised to know?
Through coding and robotics we are developing real world skills of problem-solving, teamwork, and communication. By giving students the opportunity to develop strategies, test solutions, and use computational skills, they are preparing themselves for success in this rapidly changing technological world.
What kind of civic involvement is the company or its employees involved in? Why are you involved in the activities?
Code Hero Academy is very interested in supporting STEM programs in the schools. Code Hero is currently a Platinum Level Sponsor of a FIRST Tech Challenge (FTC) team in Lakeville. FTC is a robotics team made up of eighth-graders from Century Middle School. Venkat has spent time mentoring the team, helping them learn to code their machine, and being a sounding board for problem solving and creativity.
What is the most rewarding part about being involved in your field? Why?
Our mission is to empower the problem solvers of today and tomorrow to learn, create, and innovate in a rapidly changing technological world. Seeing young people tackle problems on both a small and large scale is very rewarding. Recently, one of our students competed in and won the 2019 Congressional App Challenge.
Why do you like having your business located where it is?
We are located in the heart of several growing communities that are full of kids who are bursting with bright ideas! We can help provide the support needed to help scratch the technology itch that simply can’t be satisfied with countless hours of screen time.
What advice do you have for other business owners either in your own field or generally?
Find something you are passionate about and pursue it!
More information about Code Hero Academy is at codeheroacademy.com, info@codeheroacademy.com or 612-399-6741.
It is open Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday 5-7 p.m. and Sunday 2-5 p.m.
