Group of residents outline in complaint violations of free speech and discrimination
A group of Lakeville Area School District residents filed a lawsuit in U.S. District Court on Friday alleging that District 194 violated Second Amendment rights to free speech, was discriminatory in its practices and violated the district’s own policy regarding political activities.
The complaint outlined issues residents have been communicating through sometimes heated public comment sessions, emails and phone calls to district officials and School Board members for the past several months.
The complaint says that District 194’s Inclusive Poster Series, which includes two that say “Black Lives Matter,” violates the district’s Policy 535 regarding Political Campaigns and Activities. They say the two posters should not be allowed since District 194 banned the display of Black Lives Matter signs in a policy interpretation on Sept. 22, 2020.
The lawsuit notes that the two posters, which were approved by the School Board on April 13, went through a review process and were requested by many district staff and families, also state: “At Lakeville Area Schools we believe Black Lives Matter and stand with the social justice movement this statement represents. This poster is aligned to School Board policy and an unwavering commitment to our Black students, staff and community members.”
The district said in a statement on Tuesday with regard to the lawsuit: “While we have not yet been served a complaint, it is our understanding that one was filed in United States District Court on August 6, 2021. We disagree with the claims made against Lakeville Area Schools and believe there is no legal basis for them.
“At Lakeville Area Schools we strive to ensure the success of each and every student in our school community. We believe that each and every student has a state constitutional right to a public education that is equal, equitable and free of racism and harassment. We welcome all students and all perspectives. We are committed to creating inclusive and affirming school communities where every student experiences a strong sense of belonging and feels valued.”
The lawsuit says District 194 is violating free speech laws by not allowing teachers and staff to wear shirts or to display posters in district buildings that say “Blue Lives Matter” or “All Lives Matter.” The district says it does not allow these phrases since they were created specifically in opposition to Black Lives Matter “effectively discount(ing) the struggle the Black students have faced in our school buildings and that Black individuals face in our society as a whole.”
The district allows students to wear T-shirts and display posters inside their lockers with the phrases “Blue Lives Matter” and “All Lives Matter,” as long as the display does not disrupt the educational process or environment.
The lawsuit aims to either have the district-created “Black Lives Matter” posters removed from all district buildings or provide equal space for “Blue Lives Matter” and “All Lives Matter” posters. It is also seeking to recover court costs and other relief deemed necessary by the court.
The district says the Inclusive Poster Series is not in violation of Policy 535. The district says the posters stand for the social justice movement, but those in opposition say it reflects the views of the Black Lives Matter Global Network, which the district and the complainants agree is a political organization. The lawsuit maintains that any poster with the phrase on it should be banned by policy, as it is “inextricably intertwined” with the political movement in the mind of the public.
Because of this link, the lawsuit says that District 194’s policy interpretation from September 2020 would ban the signs, since it would be considered “conduct that is intended to be or that reasonably could be perceived as endorsing or opposing specific political issues or political candidates.”
They note in the lawsuit that one student said during a public comment that “I do not judge people by the color of their skin … but you make me think of it,” referring to the district-created posters. The lawsuit also says the posters have the effect of inciting a racially hostile school environment in violation of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, as they say it promotes racism and racial inequality, instead of unity and equality.
The district said in a statement Tuesday: “Lakeville Area Schools works to create safe and welcoming learning environments for all students. The classroom posters referred to are part of a series of eight district-branded and created inclusive posters to support creating classrooms and school communities where each and every student knows they are respected, valued and welcome. This poster series included two posters with the words ‘Black lives matter’ in support of our Black students. Lakeville Area Schools does not permit branded signs or materials from the Black Lives Matter Global Network in its schools.”
The plaintiffs on the lawsuit are Bob Cajune, Cynthia Cajune, Kalynn Kay Aker, nine anonymous people and LION 194 – a faith-based, grassroots unincorporated group of residents that advocates for District 194 students. LION stands for Liberty in Our Neighborhood.
Tad Johnson can be reached at tad.johnson@apgecm.com.
