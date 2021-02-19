Indoor event would be held April 17; May 15 outdoors is backup plan
With subzero temperatures for most of February, it’s hard to believe that some people are thinking about spring, but that’s exactly what organizers of the Lakeville Area Chamber of Commerce home expo are doing.
The Landscape & Home Expo & Consumer Showcase is planned for two dates this year due to the uncertainty of COVID-19’s direction in the coming months.
If all goes as planned and large gatherings are allowed, the expo will be held April 17 at Ames Arena in Lakeville. If a change of plan is needed, the event would be held outdoors May 15 at Aronson Park.
Exhibitor registration is open at LakevilleChamber.org. Click on Events and the Register button under the 2021 show listing.
The Lakeville show is not a typical home and garden expo. While the show includes business that focus on home improvement, landscaping, gardening and more, it also has the Consumer Showcase. The showcase brings in businesses that provide services such as healthy living, medical, financial, fun, hospitality education and more. The expo has also included a space for food vendors and an area for police, fire and city services to connect with residents.
Chamber President Krista Jech said that exhibitors are excited to meet people face-to-face again this year.
“We were so thankful that our vendors, and residents, embraced the re-scheduled fall show last year, and we know they will be up for whatever direction the show takes this year as well,” she said. “The location, and date, may change a little but the outcome will be the same – local residents connecting with local businesses, in a wide variety of categories, who can help them, and their families.”
Ever since the COVID-19 pandemic postponed the indoor 2020 show, the chamber has offered a virtual show at its website that includes more than 100 businesses. Links to all of the business are at LakevilleChamber.org.
The chamber also organized an outdoor fall expo at Steve Michaud Park in Lakeville.
Dozens of businesses and scores of visitors descended on the park for the event that also included music, a police K-9 demonstration and food trucks. The chamber said it would include such features if the event has to be moved to Aronson Park.
