Money raised for nonprofit organization
Lakeville’s Ali Fish loves to do pullups.
The 7-year-old identical twin was able to put that skill to use recently to raise money for Ronald McDonald House Charities, a nonprofit organization that’s been part of her family for many years.
On Jan. 22, Ali raised $7,000 by doing a “pullup-a-thon” in her home, which was video recorded on Facebook Live and later posted on YouTube. She managed to do 83 pullups in an hour.
“A week beforehand, she did a trial run so she could see what kind of like pacing she had to do. ... For a trial run she had 75,” said Ali’s mother, Heidi Fish. “And we’re like, oh, gosh, this is way more than we thought. We were like, if she could do 30 that would be impressive.”
Ronald McDonald House Charities Upper Midwest serves over 6,500 families each year at four Twin Cities locations, according to its website. The organization provides a “home-away-from-home to keep families together during a child’s serious illness.”
Full circle
Ronald McDonald House has been part of the Fish family long before Ali and her twin sister Lucy were born in 2013 in Wisconsin. Their father and Heidi’s husband, Brian Fish, grew up with the organization and watched his father help open a Ronald McDonald House in Marshfield, Wisconsin, in 1983. Brian’s father has continued to serve on the Ronald McDonald House Board in Marshfield. Heidi also served on the board there before she, Brian and their daughters moved to Lakeville three years ago.
“Brian remembers, you know, doing planning committees at the kitchen table and him saving like all of his pennies and nickels to donate to it,” Heidi said. “So it’s been a part of his life, you know, for a long time, but he never really understood the power of it, or really, what the organization did until we were on the receiving end.”
Ali and Lucy were born 11 weeks premature on July 24, 2013, because of complications related to twin to twin transfusion syndrome and Heidi’s pregnancy. Lucy weighed 2 pounds 11 ounces while Ali weighed 1 pound 8 ounces. Lucy spent 52 days in a neonatal intensive care unit and Ali spent 101 days in the NICU.
Ali was born with congenital heart defects and had to undergo multiple surgeries during her first year of life. Her family stayed at a Ronald McDonald House in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, for seven weeks while Ali recovered from those surgeries, Heidi said.
Ali has a pacemaker and is expected to have one for the rest of her life.
“You would never know when you met her,” Heidi said.
Heidi said they noticed Ali’s proficiency at pullups about two years ago while the girls were taking children’s CrossFit classes. The instructor had the children try hanging on the bar and doing pullups.
“All of a sudden, my husband sent me this video of her doing like five unassisted pull ups,” she said.
Now, playing on the monkey bars at the playground and trying to learn new gymnastics moves is routine for Ali, according to her mother.
Fundraiser
The girls previously attended Lake Marion Elementary School. Their parents decided to homeschool them for second grade this year because of the uncertainties with public schools changing learning models in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Heidi said they decided to have the girls do a passion project in January, where they could pursue something they were interested in. Ali told her parents she wanted to do something to help families in need. She and her parents came up with the idea to raise money for Ronald McDonald House with a pullup-a-thon.
Ali recorded a video explaining her project, which was sent to friends and family, and posted on social media. They accepted pledges based on each pullup or a set amount people planned to donate.
“She actually had an initial goal of raising $200,” Heidi said.
Ali’s family was able to present the $7,000 check to Ronald McDonald House staff in Minneapolis on Jan. 29 to help support their programming related to the organization’s pantry. Heidi said in the program, volunteers can come in to help prep meals made by a staff chef that are served to families staying at the home. Since the COVID-19 pandemic, the organization has been providing three meals instead of just one, because many hospital cafeterias remain closed.
Heidi said she isn’t sure that the girls fully understand how much money $7,000 is. A friend recently gave them a $25 gift card for Target, so she’s been trying to help them see how much $7,000 is equating that to how many $25 Target gift cards that would be.
“I had never wanted to homeschool, like, that’s never been something I’ve aspired to do. ... I knew that was, like the best thing for them. And so it’s been really neat to see something like this come out of it, and just the pandemic in general,” she said. “If the pandemic hadn’t happened, we wouldn’t have home schooled, which wouldn’t have allowed her to have this opportunity to do this project and be able to give back at such a young age.”
Patty Dexter can be reached at patty.dexter@apgecm.com.
