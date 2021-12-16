It will be implemented in 2023
The 2021 drought across Minnesota and much of the U.S. brought more stringent than usual water restrictions and dwindling water supply issues to the forefront this summer.
Before that, the city of Lakeville was already on a path to change its utility billing rates in an effort to curb water consumption and make the rates fair, equitable, and competitive with other communities.
Over the past year, Northland Public Finance was contracted by the city to review its current three-tiered rate structure and subsidies for some seniors and business properties, and in November the City Council agreed to implement a new four-tiered rate plan and remove the subsidies with the first billing cycle in February 2023.
The current three-tier structure will be in place for 2022 with increases in rates ranging from 3-6% (see “2022 rates” below).
While the city received many comments from those opposed to removing a water-use discount for seniors, the report found that the new structure would likely result in cost reductions for many of the estimated 44% of Lakeville senior households enrolled in the program along with 63% of all residential customers.
The council considered implementing the rate change in 2022, but opted for 2023, so it can communicate details about the changes along with sharing ways in which people can reduce water consumption.
The reason for emphasizing water preservation is not only to address future droughts, but also help the city stay on target for its plan, which expects the total amount of annual water fund’s volume to be billed to increase by 2.59% from 2022 to 2031 (2.31 billion to 2.37 billion), while having the number of customer accounts increase 12.26% from 25,831 to 28,999.
It also expects the total amount of the annual sewer fund’s volume to be billed to increase by 7.1% from 2022 to 2031 (1.33 billion to 1.42 billion), while having the number of customer accounts increase 12.14% from 26,297 to 29,492.
The plan projects that Lakeville residents and businesses will reduce water consumption through a variety of means and because the new rate structure charges higher per-gallon rates for higher use.
The Northland report says the new structure is projected to result in the total amount residential customers pay for water and sewer to reduce from 2022 to 2023 up to $40 annually for 60.8% of residential accounts, and $40 or greater for another 2.3% of residential accounts.
The report said the impact on businesses is split with about half projected to pay more, while the other half would see no change or a reduction. The 2023 structure will adjust commercial and industrial rates so that charges reflect actual consumption and incentivize conservation, the city said.
The report says a low-volume residential customer using 30,000 gallons a year would have their water and sewer bill drop from $267 to $248 from 2022 to 2023. A medium volume residential customer using 66,000 gallons of water annually is projected to have a water and sewer bill drop from about $445 to $424 from 2022 to 2023.
The new rates were developed to generate enough revenue to fund projected operating, capital and debt service needs into the future. The city says there is not a revenue challenge for the water and sewer funds.
In 2021, the water fund generated $9.46 million in revenues over $8.09 million in expenses and had an unrestricted net position of $12 million. In 2021, the sewer fund generated $8.22 million in revenues with $8.48 million in expenses and had an unrestricted net position of $4.59 million.
One of the suggestions the report offered in an effort to promote water conservation is changing to monthly billing cycles. The change has been found to encourage people to monitor their usage more closely and identify problems such as plumbing that is leaking. Currently the city is on a quarterly billing cycle.
Among the other ways for reducing water consumption are installing more efficient plumbing fixtures and weather-sensitive irrigation controls, using rain barrels, turning portions of a lawn to native plantings or rock gardens, and other tips for daily household use for tasks such as washing clothes or dishes.
‘Senior discount’
The city received many comments from residents about the removal of the decades-old “senior discount” for 30% off utility bills up to 10,000 gallons of use.
While some seniors currently receiving the discount, which had been in place since 1976, opposed removing it, others who hadn’t received the discount, because they had never heard of it, also opposed its removal.
One Lakeville senior said he could have saved $300 over the past several years if he would have known about the discount program. He said notification about the program did not reach many seniors.
Council Member Joshua Lee said the removal of the senior discount is not an attack on seniors. He said it is about making basic or essential water accessible and cheaper for all users.
All rate payers had to compensate for the 30% discount needed to maintain the utility system, the city said.
Lee said the report found that 56% of Lakeville senior households were not receiving the discount. An estimated 1,100 were enrolled in the program.
It was noted that senior discount was not based on income, so it was likely going to many users who could afford to pay more. A moratorium on enrollment in the program was put in place in January 2021.
Mayor Doug Anderson said he thinks the new four-tier structure is clearly a fair system.
2022 rates
The city of Lakeville’s rates for water and sewer in 2022 will increase 3% and 4%, respectively.
The cost per 1,000 gallons of water for Tier 1 (up to 30,000 gallons per quarter) will increase to $1.96, for Tier 2 (30,000 to 49,000 gallons) to $3.29 and Tier 3 (over 40,000 gallons) to $5.81, which is the same charge for irrigation sprinkler accounts.
The sanitary sewer base charge will increase 4% to $10.58 along with the charge per 1,000 gallons to $5.24.
Environmental resources fees will increase 6% to $17.88 for each account and to $71.52 for the year. The fees collected are used to administer the environmental resources plan, erosion control, wetland regulations, and environmental programs.
There will be no change in the fee for street lights. It will remain at $10.12 for each account and about 28 cents for each property’s roadway frontage.
Tad Johnson can be reached at tad.johnson@apgecm.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.