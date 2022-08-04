Over the next several months, city of Lakeville leaders and departments will be undertaking a series of initiatives based on findings from the Cultivate a Sense of Community Task Force.
The initiatives, which were formally approved by the City Council on Tuesday, will be included as an addendum to the Envision Lakeville plan update that will be reviewed in depth this spring on its every five-year schedule.
The work comes after the task force released a report upon conclusion of a series of facilitated focus group meetings of up to 15 community members this summer. The report highlighted there were many positive aspects of the community but there were also instances when Lakeville residents were taunted or intimidated due to one’s race or other identifying factors.
One of the focus groups also revealed an aspect of today’s politically divided society, as it had to end its meeting due to its counterproductive dialogue.
The task force said that the city should continue community conversations both informally and facilitated, along with other initiatives, which the council pledged to do.
One of the strategies approved by the council is to explore options for training council, staff and community members.
Task force chairman Dan Wolter suggested one model could be having city leaders participate in a critical conversations training on how to facilitate discussions and deescalate tensions when there is disagreement.
Those trained in critical conversations could then conduct more discussions in the community.
“I think that it’s really important that we get in touch with people face to face,” Council Member Michelle Volk said a Monday, July 25 work session, such as expanding the National Night Out model at other times of the year.
Council Member John Bermel agreed conversations should be brought into the neighborhoods.
“There is a yearning for a way to bring the community together and a yearning for more communication,” Bermel said. “Those two things are not easy.”
He suggested smaller groups than the size of the up to 15 in the focus groups to facilitate more dialogue.
“I think once we can crack that nut, this will happen naturally. It will be a process,” Bermel said. “How do we meet people where they are at? That is a challenge with a large city.”
Bermel said the best models for community engagement often involve food and music. Having more culturally-based gatherings was one the strategies the council agreed to pursue.
“It’s about relationships,” Mayor Doug Anderson said during the June 20 work session. “It’s not about tasks, it’s about building relationships and engagement. … This is a journey, not a project.”
He said there is tension and struggle around the process and that people need to find the common ground.
“Division and disunity are a choice. Unity is a choice,” Anderson said.
He urged people to have civility, respect, empathy and compassion for one another.
When asked what surprised him most about the focus groups, Wolter said it was civility.
“I didn’t think there were challenges,” Wolter said. “We saw up front there were challenges. … I don’t think it is dominant. I don’t think it is a Lakeville specific issue.”
In today’s climate, he said people have a tendency to have less of a filter and have less of diplomatic rapport.
Other strategies
Other strategies adopted by the council include conducting a community survey to address themes, such as a sense of belonging, schools, building connections, community events, and communication. The city said it will focus on reaching out to underrepresented groups to participate and follow up on the results.
Wolter suggested that the survey should have some open-ended questions to ask people how they feel about certain topics.
Another strategy is restarting the police department’s Citizens Academy and establishing a Youth Advisory Commission. The city also wants to enhance diversity at the Lakeville Art Festival and its Parks and Recreation offerings.
Another initiative is increasing communication about Lakeville demographics in an effort to provide an accurate picture of the people living here.
Council Member Joshua Lee said the short-term initiatives can help inform and enhance what we already know and lead to something more in the future.
He said the city needs some staffing to address the various strategies since it doesn’t fit into anyone’s current portfolio.
Lee suggested in the work session that some cities have community engagement coordinators. He said the staff members fulfill some of the roles of such a position, but it is not an overall coordinated effort.
He said the city needs to be continually be taking in feedback and information, which could be reviewed by the staff member, who advises a group looking at the topics.
Some residents commenting at the July 25 work session said other surrounding communities have human rights commissions or other such committees that advise councils and staff in matters related to diversity, equity and inclusion.
They also suggested that communities like Burnsville and Eagan have taken steps to make diversity, equity and inclusion statements and have helped organize and promote events such as Juneteenth and Pride celebrations.
Council Member John Bermel said there is a fair amount of energy in the community for this and the strategies provide an opportunity for people who have a passion for it to participate in a meaningful way.
Tad Johnson can be reached at tad.johnson@apgecm.com.
