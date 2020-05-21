Commerce will be allowed to happen in parking lots, green areas
In an effort to help local businesses weather tough economic times, the Lakeville City Council passed an ordinance Monday to allow businesses in commercial and industrial zones to set up areas on their properties to facilitate operations and promote social distancing when interacting with customers.
The ordinance clears the way for businesses to set up drive-up or drive-thru areas, customer ordering, waiting or pick-up areas, or customer seating or service areas in parking or green space areas without a variance.
The Lakeville Chamber of Commerce hailed the move, saying it is “very fortunate in Lakeville to have a city, school district and chamber that all work very closely together for the good of our community.”
“We are making strides and still have a long road ahead, but I am confident we can get through this together,” said Krista Jech, chamber president.
The move allows businesses to set up temporary tents, tables, chairs and the like to help it serve more customers without violating an order to not have many people in small spaces where people might not be able to maintain a social distance.
The additions can’t impede sidewalks, block disabled person parking spaces or ramps or create nuisance conditions for abutting properties.
Structures requiring state building and fire code permits must submit plans and permit applications for accelerated review by city staff, the ordinance said.
Operators must prepare a traffic management plan and provide on-site traffic and operational management, the ordinance said.
There was discussion about addressing liquor license changes if liquor will be dispensed or consumed in the proposed temporary customer areas. Council members and staff expressed an interest in creating a temporary policy to address this so each establishment wouldn’t have to do it individually.
The council also unanimously supported a resolution that urged Gov. Tim Walz to allow businesses that have been closed by executive order to reopen as soon as possible as long as they follow safety guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Council Member Luke Hellier was concerned that the governor would not go far enough in relaxing the restrictions that were set to be announced Wednesday after this edition went to press.
Council Member Joshua Lee, who authored the resolution after Hellier offered a first draft, said the city needs to take a stance that more needs to be done to give all the businesses an opportunity to flourish.
Lee said there are some businesses that are being unfairly cherry picked for restriction.
Brian McKinney of xHockey Products Training Facility in Lakeville spoke during the meeting, expressing that anything the city could do to help businesses like his would be appreciated.
He said the business has a plan for reopening the ice rink to allow for training.
McKinney said among the provisions he would implement are not having more than eight people in the facility at one time, ban use of the locker rooms, have all employees wear protective equipment and use social distancing.
He said the business might not make it past June 1 if it can’t open up before then.
Beaches
The city of Lakeville plans to open beaches at Antlers Park and Orchard Lake as it typically does for the summer around Memorial Day.
The City Council was unanimous in its support to open the beaches, and the city is encouraging people to follow the social distancing guidelines that have been posted at its open parks and facilities.
Council Member Joshua Lee said that from a personal standpoint, he would prefer to delay the opening of the beaches, since it will create additional risks for the spread of COVID-19.
He said it could create unnecessary travel from people outside of Lakeville who want to enjoy the beaches.
He added that he supported the opening of the beaches, noting that they should create an atmosphere where people make their own choices with the understanding that this is not a free pass to defy social distancing.
He said people should be respectful of the people around them at the beaches.
Lee said the city should monitor the situation closely.
Police Chief Jeff Long said the department will provide a presence at the beaches with the hope that would deter some activity.
He said young people are often at the beaches, and they tend to be less careful about social distancing.
Mayor Doug Anderson said that people are following the guidelines in city parks and on the trails since they have been open to the public, and he thinks they will do the same at the beaches.
Work session
The next City Council work session has council members and city staff participating in person 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 26, at City Hall Council Chambers, but anyone who wants to participate doesn’t have to be in the building to comment.
People can log onto the city’s website at https://lakevillemn.gov/428/City-Council to find out how to watch the meeting and participate remotely.
Depending on how the meeting goes, the city may hold its next regular meeting in the Council Chambers with the option for in-person presentations from staff and the public.
The council agreed there should also be a way for people to participate remotely in future meetings.
Tad Johnson can be reached at tad.johnson@ecm-inc.com.
