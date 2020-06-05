Keeping in mind that just about everything right now is subject to change, can you tell me about your post-high school plans, what you plan to study and if you intend to compete in sports? Why did you decide to go in this direction?
I am planning on studying mechanical engineering. I chose this field because I have always had a passion for design, problem solving, and working with new technologies. I do not intend to play any sports, but I will be a member of my college drumline. Drumline has been an integral part of my high school career, and I have made amazing memories doing it, so I cannot wait to continue this passion through college.
What was your reaction to winning the Triple A Award and what does it mean to you personally?
I was incredibly happy when I won the Triple A Award. I thought it was such an honor that out of all the seniors at Lakeville South, I was who they chose to receive this award. This award means a lot to me because it really gave me hard evidence that all of the activities, the sports and the effort I put into my education meant something. Sometimes it’s easy to think that the things you do aren’t all that important, but when someone specifically gives you an award for excelling in all areas of high school, you realize being actively involved is important.
You were part of the weightlifting team. How did your participation in this come about? What have you gained from the experience in this sport?
My freshman biology teacher was the head coach at the time, and he practically insisted that I join the team. I have learned more from Olympic weightlifting than almost any other activity I participated in during high school. I learned that goals are not something that are to be met once, and then never set again, but that they are ever progressing. Once one is complete, simply make a new goal. I have learned that failure is sometimes a perspective. If I didn’t hit a weight I wanted at a certain competition, that doesn’t mean that everything else I did – the countless hours of training and hard work – were any less important. I learned that being a captain or a leader doesn’t just mean being good at the sport. It means that you go to every meet, you support every teammate, and you help others reach their goals. Weightlifting has been instrumental in my development as a person.
What activities were you involved in other than sports, and how did they help prepare you for the future?
I was involved in choir, marching band, National Honor Society and STEM. I have also been a volunteer camp counselor since seventh grade for the Lakeville Girl Scouts. Being involved in so many extracurricular activities taught me how to manage my time, and how to work with a team. For me, Girl Scouts was the biggest thing that helped me prepare for the future. I have grown immensely as a leader throughout the six years that I have been a part of the program. For the last two years, I have not only been a counselor to the young girls in grade 1-6, but I have also been a mentor to other counselors my age. As a mentor, I would help these other counselors become better leaders and teachers themselves, so that they could one day take my place and mentor others.
Is there somebody at Lakeville South (teacher, coach, administrator, counselor, etc.) who you consider particularly instrumental in what you achieved as a student?
My weightlifting coaches (Coach Scott Sahli and Coach Chris Rousemiller) were both very instrumental in many things I achieved as a student. They taught me to work extremely hard and to be diligent in my efforts in the weight room. I believe those lessons transferred into my personal life. Because of them, I set and accomplished more goals in my personal life than I ever would have without the knowledge that they gave to me. They also both clearly care about their athletes and want them to become better people – strong willed and good leaders – rather than their athletic careers alone.
Any idea yet what you will pursue as a career?
I would love to pursue a career in mechanical engineering. It incorporates a lot of hands-on work, as well as working with teams. I have always loved to design and problem solve, so this career would be great for me.
The class of 2020 has dealt with unprecedented circumstances. You didn’t get to be in the building with your classmates for the final two months of the school year, you transitioned 100 percent to learning at home, and there won’t be a traditional graduation ceremony. How did you go about dealing with all of these things over which you had little if any control?
The way I dealt with these extremely difficult situations is by trying my very best to stay on the bright side. I have been trying to think about all the good things we got to have instead of the good things that were taken away. My senior year of high school was the best year I ever had, even with all the horrible things that are currently going on around us. As well as looking back on the good, I am also trying to look forward to the amazing things that are in store for the future, such as going to my dream college.
