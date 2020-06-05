Keeping in mind that just about everything right now is subject to change, can you tell me about your post-high school plans, what you plan to study and if you intend to compete in sports? Why did you decide to go in this direction?
I plan to attend the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and compete in track and field as a pole vaulter. I had a very tough time making a decision between ROTC at MIT or going to West Point, but what it eventually came down to was that MIT was too good of an educational opportunity to pass up and that most of the aspects I loved about West Point I could also find at MIT, although some of them were to a lesser degree.
What was your reaction to winning the Triple A Award and what does it mean to you personally?
I was greatly honored to learn I had received it. I know a good deal of the fantastic scholar athletes, musicians, and actors at Lakeville South so to be chosen to represent Lakeville South out of all of us meant a great deal to me. I’ve spent a lot of my time in high school doing activities I loved that coincidentally helped give me a great résumé for the award, but that also meant I didn’t always have time to have fun with my friends. In that context, winning the award was also somewhat of a validation of the work I had put in and what I had sacrificed.
What are you going to try to convey with your message during graduation? Can you explain why you decided to go in this direction with the speech and what thoughts you had while composing it?
The message I hope to convey is that, although this situation is all around awful and it’s very sad that we have to miss one of the best portions of high school, we have a lot to look back on and look forward to that is positive. I chose to mainly focus on what made high school great because I know my class has a lot to be miserable about, I’ve found myself slipping into the trap of feeling sorry for myself on occasion, and I want to remind them that they have a plethora of good memories from high school, that this situation doesn’t erase everything we loved about high school and it doesn’t have to define our experience. My main thoughts were that I had to try to keep it engaging and exciting, partly because we’re already sad our graduation is virtual so a bad speech would just add insult to injury and also because I have to give everyone a reason to listen to my speech because if they don’t like what I’m saying they can mute me or turn off the screen.
What activities were you involved in other than sports, and how did they help prepare you for the future?
I was involved in Boy Scouts, mock trial, choir, my church, and I was a senior class officer. Being a Boy Scout and a senior class officer, I learned a great deal about leadership as well as all that goes into a well executed plan, both of which will significantly help me in the future. Mock trial and teaching Sunday School for my church have both developed my public speaking skills along with my abilities in critical thinking and thinking on my feet. Choir has taught me how I can relax when I’m feeling stressed and need to calm down.
Is there somebody at Lakeville South (teacher, coach, administrator, counselor, etc.) who you consider particularly instrumental in what you achieved as a student?
I can point to many teachers and coaches who helped shape me into who I am today, but if I had to choose one, it would be Coach Peters. I first had him as a science teacher in seventh grade (his first year of teaching), and not only was he the first one to teach me and my friends about fitness, but he also was someone I could trust and I felt like he was my friend and truly cared about me. After that year, I had him as a track coach. What I have always been thankful for, is how he continually pushed me to be better, not be complacent, and comforted me when I failed. What I admire about him is the way he is able to interact on a friendly level with his students and athletes and how he is able to inspire us to persevere through not only a hard workout, but school and life in general.
Any idea yet what you will pursue as a career?
As of now, I plan to commission as an Army officer upon my graduation. Beyond that, I’m considering majoring in computer science or mechanical engineering, so I could use those degrees in the Army or in the civilian world if I join the reserves.
The class of 2020 has dealt with unprecedented circumstances. You didn’t get to be in the building with your classmates for the final two months of the school year, you transitioned 100 percent to learning at home, and there won’t be a traditional graduation ceremony. How did you go about dealing with all of these things over which you had little if any control?
At first, we were all thinking that we would be back in the school building after a week or two, so at that point I wasn’t worried about anything. Once I started realizing that the chances of us going back to school were slim to none, it became much more difficult. I’ve had times where I’ve been angry at the world or dejected about what I’m missing, and I started having a hard time even finding the motivation to do homework or my track workouts. Through it all, I’ve just had to remind myself that I don’t have any control over anything that is going on, so there is no point in getting angry or sad. I can get mad at the world, but that won’t do me any good, it won’t change anything that’s going on. The main escape I’ve found is staying connected with my friends and otherwise making the most of the situation we’ve been dealt.
