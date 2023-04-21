lv soccer club

The Lakeville Soccer Club will use the shaded area to the right as its practice facility at JD Woodcraft in Lakeville. 

 Image from the city of Lakeville

Plan is to occupy about 9,000 square feet of JD Woodcraft warehouse

The Lakeville Soccer Club is looking for a permanent home for its programs after being run many years from various home offices and practice sites.

Tad Johnson is a managing editor of Sun Thisweek and the Dakota County Tribune 

