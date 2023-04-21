Plan is to occupy about 9,000 square feet of JD Woodcraft warehouse
The Lakeville Soccer Club is looking for a permanent home for its programs after being run many years from various home offices and practice sites.
The nonprofit club, which has more than 3,500 members, had its conditional use permit approved during the Planning Commission’s April 6 meeting and the City Council’s meeting Monday to occupy about 9,000 square feet of the current JD Woodcraft cabinet-making business at 21044 Heron Way.
Forrest Randall, the club’s executive director, said the location would bring staff members together and provide storage and practice space that can help it avoid having to pay upwards of $300,000 annually to rent space at dome facilities as far away as Dundas.
The club has seen rapid growth over the past five years, Randall said.
The growth paired with a lack of indoor practice spaces has led to the club have inconvenient training times, driving outside Lakeville in winter months, and minimizing space for teams and programs, Randall said.
The site would be used for about 30 to 40 players at a time practicing outside of the JD Woodcraft business operating hours.
The club said administrative hours would generally be 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. with one to six staff members in the building at those times.
The training space would be open Monday through Friday 4:30-9:30 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m.-1 p.m., and Sunday 12-8 p.m.
The staff report said there are about 34 parking stalls around the building. The club and JD Woodcraft have a parking space agreement for both administrative and practice hours, which includes no overnight parking.
The club said it would only be a drop-off facility and players and parents would not be able to park at the facility during a practice, unless there was a special reason.
As part of the conditional use, the club said it would have a staff member outside to supervise pickup and drop off of players at an entrance that will be separate from that for JD Woodcraft.
Planning Commission Member Pat Kaluza said he is excited to see the soccer club expanding, adding that it is a great use for the site.
Both the Planning Commission and City Council gave the conditional use a unanimous approval.
Lakeville Soccer Club has been in existence for 40 years and is one of Minnesota’s largest clubs, Randall said.
Lakeville Soccer Club serves players from Lakeville and surrounding communities.
It says it offers a full range of soccer experiences at all skill levels and youth age groups including TOTS, recreational, junior academy, recreational and travel.
More information about the club is at lakevillesoccer.org.
JD Woodcraft was established in 2005 and designs and builds custom cabinetry for commercial and residential customers. It has a 40,000-square-foot facility that includes design and building areas along with a warehouse.
Tad Johnson can be reached at tad.johnson@apgecm.com.
