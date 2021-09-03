It would provide up to $38 million for projects
The city of Lakeville is seeking voter approval on Nov. 2 to issue up to $38 million in bonds to fund parks, recreation and natural resource facility improvements.
If the referendum were approved, it would fund trail connectivity; construct Avonlea Community Park, East Community Park Phase II, an outdoor refrigerated covered ice rink at Hasse Arena; improvements to Antlers Community Park, Ritter Farm Park Environmental Learning Center, the Lakeville Area Arts Center; basketball court reconstruction; and sign replacements.
If approved, the estimated tax impact in the first year of the 20-year bonds is estimated at $88 on a median valued Lakeville home of $376,558.
The council unanimously approved seeking the bond referendum during the Aug. 2 meeting. For the past two to three years, city leaders have been discussing a parks referendum, as the city has grown rapidly.
“The last park referendum was back in 1994,” said John Hennen, Parks and Recreation director. “Since then the population has more than doubled to 69,490 residents, according to our current 2020 U.S. Census. To continue meeting the recreational, physical and leisure-time needs of our growing community, new amenities and improvements are necessary.”
Resident support for more parks and recreational programming and facilities has been consistent among age and income demographics, according to past surveys.
“The City Council has been exploring for several years ways to fund needed improvements and the expansion of our park system. Parks have been consistently in the top three reasons as to why folks choose to live in Lakeville. Supported by survey data, we felt now was the right time to seek community support for a park bond referendum,” Mayor Doug Anderson said.
A July 1-8 random sample survey, which has an approximate margin of error of plus or minus 4.8%, found that 55.4% of 407 registered voters in Lakeville would approve of a $100 tax increase for the proposed parks improvements.
The support increased for lower amounts of tax rises, with 68.4% approval at $75 and 86.5% approval at $50.
The council landed at the $38 million amount, as survey consultant Baker Tilly determined that there would be a majority vote if the tax impact on the median valued Lakeville home of $375,000 was under $90 per year for the life of the bonds.
The bond referendum needs over 50% of yes votes for it to be approved.
The survey garnered responses from residents across all Lakeville precincts and included both homeowners and those renting.
The tax impact of the proposed referendum on residential properties valued at $250,000 and $500,000 is estimated at $55 and $118, respectively, in payable 2023.
The tax impact in payable 2023 on a commercial property with $1 million of value is estimated at $453. The survey asked detailed questions about each component of the referendum and drilled down deeper to determine support of such items and a splash pad, pickleball courts, racks for canoes and kayaks and more.
“From a splash pad to better trail connections and more parking to enhanced environmental learning and more, the projects in the referendum include something for everyone,” said Steve Henneberry, co-chair of the Lakeville Park Bond Referendum Yes Committee. “The pandemic has cast a spotlight on the importance of what’s close to home. These improvements will ensure Lakeville’s parks, trails, and natural resources meet the needs of all residents in our growing city. A modest investment per household will yield exceptional results for all in our community.”
The council considered having an August or November 2020 bond referendum vote, but decided the time wasn’t right due to the negative economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
At that time, the city was working through a range of scenarios with costs from $20 million to $29 million.
The mix of projects in the 2021 bond referendum, along with their cost estimates, have changed from last year. Some of that is due to inflation and rising costs for construction materials.
The projects and their estimated costs are listed by the projected year of the work:
2022
Hasse Arena outdoor sheet of ice: $3.1 million
Arts Center loading dock and elevator: $577,500
Park identification sign replacements (38): $252,000
Basketball court replacements (eight): $210,000
2023
Antlers Park: $11.5 million
Trail gaps and connectivity: $4 million
Ritter Farm Park: $1.5 million for cabin and site improvements
2024
Avonlea Community Park: $16.7 million
2025
East Community Park Phase 2: $2.6 million
The Lakeville Hockey Association and Heritage Figure Skating Club have indicated that they will collectively pledge $1.5 million for the outdoor covered ice rink if the referendum is approved.
“The outdoor ice sheet will provide much needed ice time for our growing organizations, while also freeing up ice capacity for other users, such as school groups, public skating and private parties,” the organizations said in a letter to the city.
The site would have a pavilion that could serve as a cover for outdoor non-ice events in the summer.
More information about the referendum is at lakevillemn.gov.
Tad Johnson can be reached at tad.johnson@apgecm.com.
