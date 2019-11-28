District 194’s focused on math, reading, much more for 2020
The Lakeville Area School District says that it has met or is close to meeting most of the goals it set for itself as part of the 2018-19 World’s Best Workforce report detailed at the Nov. 12 School Board meeting.
Although the district fell shy of goals for third-grade reading and reducing the achievement gap in math districtwide, it far exceeded its goal in reducing the achievement gap in reading.
Assistant Superintendent Emily McDonald said that the goals were not easy to meet, and that it missed the third-grade reading goal by only needing four more students out of 759 to reach proficient levels on the Minnesota Comprehensive Assessments. The goal was to have 72 percent reading proficiently.
The 2020 third-grade reading goal will be to have 73 percent of students meeting proficiency on the MCA test.
The district plans to reach its third-grade and districtwide reading goals by using a “comprehensive literacy program and practices.”
Among the efforts the district say are working well are using data to understand student achievement gains and learning gaps and using the Multi-tiered System of Supports Framework to allow for personalized learning.
McDonald said reading well by third grade is an important marker in a child’s development. She said if they aren’t reading well by third grade, there is a continuation of challenges for students.
She said the district has been spending a lot of time and energy on literacy.
As for the achievement gaps, Director of Data Analytics Andrew Barron said the district reduced the MCA reading testing gap between white and minority students from 20.08 to 16.72 percent in the past year (the goal was 19.1), but the gap persists in math at 24.1 percent.
Barron said the district has recalibrated its data for the 2020 goal year, which aims to make the data more accurate.
The achievement gap goals will be to reduce it from 16.7 to 15.7 percent in reading and 24.0 to 23.0 percent in math districtwide.
The district plans to reach the achievement gap goals by continuing to implement culturally responsive research-based instructional strategies across all content areas.
Among the efforts that aim to reduce achievement gaps are targeted interventions, using data to identify learning gaps and professional development.
By far the biggest goal from a percentage point gain is that the district aims to increase the percentage of staff implementing culturally responsive instructional practices from 10 percent in 2017 to 80 percent in 2020.
The district aims to get there using teacher self-reflection; Panorama survey data from teachers, parents and students, and professional development.
The Panorama survey asks about 100 questions that aim to gauge the respondents’ views on culturally responsive teaching.
There have been many activities in recent months for teachers, staff and students though an equity perspective, according to Equity Coordinator and AVID Director Lydia Lindsoe.
She said 240 teachers participated in the three Teacher Tolerance workshops in April.
All staff members heard a recent presentation on American Indian cultural perspectives in education.
Students have also explored different cultural perspectives in new units introduced this school year, according to Lindsoe.
Lindsoe said the district is also looking to improve its connections with multicultural families in the district.
District 194 will host an open house for families on its first flex day Dec. 5.
During the open house, the district’s multicultural family liaisons will meet with parents.
The district will measure its progress toward the 80 percent goal by equity walkthroughs, which are visits to classrooms that last about 15 minutes and are conducted by the Equity and Teaching and Learning departments.
For other goals, the district aims to boost participation in kindergarten readiness events, give students the tools to perform better on the ACT and graduate on time, and increase access to Career and Technical Education.
The district’s ACT score dropped from 22.8 in 2018 to 22.5 in 2019.
It remains higher than the statewide average of 21.3.
The district offers the ACT for free, which means a high percentage of students take the test. In 2020, the district will again aim at raising the districtwide score to 23.0.
Even though the district’s graduation rate slipped from 93.5 to 93.1 percent, it still exceeds the state average, which was 83.2 percent in 2018, the latest data available. District 194 aims to raise its graduation rate to 95 percent in 2020.
Barron reported that no subgroup of District 194 students had graduation rates below 80 percent in 2019.
Statewide graduation rates in 2018 were: African-American 67 percent, Native Americans 51 percent, female 85 percent, males 80 percent, English learners 65 percent.
As for increasing access to Career and Technical Education, the district aims to raise the percentage of students who complete grade 12 with 100 or more course hours in CTE from 89.5 to 90.5 percent in 2020.
Looking at the report overall, McDonald said it hard to see the yellow and red markers denoting a goal not met, adding that the goals set by the district are not easy to meet for good reasons.
She said the district will celebrate those goals that are met and then get back to work to improve in the other areas.
The district’s World’s Best Workforce goals need to be submitted to the state by Dec. 15.
