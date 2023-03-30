Among the undecided issues are ALC sale, middle school schedule change
Correction: The March 31 print edition incorrectly reported that the reorganization of the digital learning specialists and tech support workers was not agreed upon by the board during its Tuesday meeting. This story has been updated to reflect the change. We regret the error.
The Lakeville Area School Board continued working to build a list of cuts for the fiscal year 2024 budget during its four-plus hours Monday work session and nearly three-hour discussion during the Tuesday regular meeting.
The board added another $1.9 million to the proposed cuts on Monday and included more items Tuesday night, which is on top of the $3.4 million the board agreed to during a March 21 work session.
Superintendent Doug Van Zyl said the board has done a commendable job to get to the $5.8 million that was agreed upon Monday.
He said he appreciated everyone’s time and effort, including staff members throughout the district and School Board members.
Van Zyl said he realizes that the decisions are difficult since everything the district does impacts kids and staff.
The goal is to get to $7 million in changes, which is needed for the district to pass a balanced budget in an effort to keep its unassigned fund balance in positive territory.
Among the adjustments the board agreed to on Monday were: making changes to how hours for elementary educational assistants are deployed, a reduction of two assistant principal positions at the elementary schools, Orchard Lake Elementary School class size adjustments, elimination of “Ignite!” intervention/clerical support, removal of a behavior support position at Cherry View Elementary, reducing copy support at the middle and high schools, a reduction of staff time for Alternative Learning Center support at Kenwood Trail, and the elimination of one French teaching position at each of the high schools.
As previously reported, the district had proposed ending the Impact Academy program in the 2023-24 school year at Orchard Lake Elementary School as part of its initial list. That proposal was eliminated as part of elementary reductions on Monday. In its place was the class size adjustments at the school.
Board members were concerned about eliminating Impact Academy, which is a school program within Orchard Lake that aims to have a personalized learning approach.
The district said discontinuing the program would have saved 2 FTE at $160,000. The move would have also allowed the school to balance class sizes to better utilize classroom space, the district said.
The board also revisited on Monday some areas from its March 21 work session that were deferred.
Among the areas the board approved for inclusion in budget cuts were reductions and restructurting of district office staff in Student Services, Special Education, Teaching and Learning, and changes to the cellphone reimbursement program.
The districtwide reductions included the elimination of 360 Communities social workers in district buildings.
Van Zyl said one of the misconceptions about the positions was that they were providing mental health services, but the positions are mostly about connecting families to services, such as food shelf and financial help, offered by nonprofits like 360 Communities.
The district also reallocated $1.9 million in Staff Development funds that were in reserve to cover costs in FY 23.
The board agreed on Tuesday to changes in the kindergarten specialist area that would reduce some music specialist time, but add back a portion of that time for STEM. They also decided to change their salaries from $6,000 for 2023 to $1.
The board also decided to go forward with a reorganization of the number of digital learning specialists and tech support workers. The initial proposal would have DLS’s and tech support workers sharing time at each of the elementary schools so one was in a media center at any given time.
There was concern if the change was made that there would not be enough DLS support for classes and that DLS’s might be tending to tech support.
The board is still undecided on restructuring the middle school schedule and making a final decision on selling the Alternative Learning Center building in downtown Lakeville and moving the program to Kenwood Trail.
The middle school schedule change would reduce positions by combining the language arts and communications blocks and add more exploration time in areas such as Spanish language and culture and STEM.
The initial proposal would save the district $560,000 by reducing 6 full-time positions. A second proposal would cut fewer positions and save $248,000. Board members were concerned about both options due to the loss of language arts time.
They asked to see a new proposal that might use other curricular areas to reduce rather than language arts.
As for the ALC, the board directed administration to continue discussions with the city of Lakeville, which has expressed interest in purchasing the ALC building.
Board members did not make a final decision on moving the ALC high school program to a renovated space at Kenwood Trail Middle School due to concerns about providing a suitable space for the ALC and if the move would be too temporary for the program.
Director of Business Services Bill Holmgren said the current ALC building has multiple millions of dollars in deferred maintenance projects that have not be completed.
Van Zyl said it could be up to $9 million to building a new space for the ALC.
The board will continue to review the outstanding items during its April 11 work session.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.