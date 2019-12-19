Many band together to stage FIRST tournaments at Lakeville South
Building a robot requires ingenuity, creativity and a whole lot of friends.
That’s what several Lakeville teams have discovered in the past few months as they geared up for FIRST challenges, including a home tournament Nov. 23 and 24 at Lakeville South High School.
The tournament served as a showcase and fundraiser for the nonprofit Lakeville Robotics, as younger Lakeville teams competed and the older students on FIRST teams helped run the 84-squad event.
Tournament co-director Maureen Carrigan said Lakeville Robotics exists in an effort to provide more students the opportunity to participate in FIRST programs by bringing the schools and community together to enhance student learning at all levels in a fun, real-world, hands-on environment.
“We believe that it’s important to hold robotics tournaments locally to show the community and school district what robotics is and what it offers kids,” Carrigan said.
While parents and teachers volunteer to guide the students in the FIRST challenges, they also serve as the backbone to keep the FIRST program funded and vibrant in Lakeville.
That effort was no more evident than during the Lakeville Robotics Tournament when the organizers coordinated resources, provided concessions, fed judges and volunteers, checked in teams, along with providing emcees, anthem singers, data entry, set up, tear down and much more.
It’s such a commitment to stage a tournament that members of Lakeville’s seven FIRST Tech Challenge high school teams did not compete because they were helping to run the event.
Carrigan has been the tournament director for three years, running the event with coordination by co-director and Lakeville North coach McDowell and Lakeville South coach Daniel Rawley.
Dorie Kandler led the publicity and sponsorship drives.
David Mitchell, Jenn Seifken, Laura Eggum, Matt Pade and Paula Hansen led concessions. Amee and Chad Christenson coordinated food for the judges, referees and volunteers.
The organization High Tech Kids brought in judges and referees, competition fields, and awards. HTK does this for all FIRST Lego League and FIRST Tech Challenge tournaments in Minnesota from November through February.
“Their existence is the reason FIRST robotics programs have such a thriving presence in Minnesota,” Carrigan said.
They did all that to put the spotlight on Lakeville’s seven FIRST Lego League teams and others from around the state that vied in the tournament.
It was a great weekend, as five Lakeville FLL teams were among the eight to advance to sectionals.
Those teams that advanced teams and earned awards were:
LEGO Dragons – first place Core Values, JFK Elementary.
Martian Mallows – first place Programming, first place Innovative Architecture, Oak Hills Elementary, Lakeview Elementary, McGuire Middle School.
City Scrapers – first place Innovative Project, Lakes Division, Century Middle School, Cherry View Elementary, Eastview Elementary, Oak Hills Elementary.
Roboblocks – first place Innovative Project, Woods Division, McGuire Middle School.
Barbaric Rubber Duckies – Lakeview Elementary.
The two Lakeville teams that competed but did not advance were UniVaders and Robo Chicken Nugget Squad. They still have a chance to advance to the sectional competition in St. Paul in January.
“The fun and fulfillment comes from all the hard work in the months leading up to the tournament, then all the problem solving that happens at the tournament, because everything that worked in practice rarely works the same way in competition,” Carrigan said. “Solving something that isn’t working is fulfilling, helping another team solve something that isn’t working for them is even more exciting and fulfilling. Teams compete against each other but also help each other and cheer for each other.”
FIRST Lego League is for fourth- through eighth-graders who research and design their own solution to a current real world problem and design, build and program an autonomous Lego robot to perform a series of missions.
Carrigan said the children develop valuable life skills and discover career possibilities while learning that they can make a positive contribution to society.
The robots are made entirely of LEGO parts, including motors, sensors, and the programmable brick. The game during competition includes various challenges that the robots must complete.
The teams are also asked solve challenge questions before and during the competition and present their solutions, followed by a question-and-answer periods.
FIRST Tech Challenge Robotics is available to students in seventh through 12th grades and meets at Lakeville North and Lakeville South high schools.
FTC teams design, build, program, and operate robots to compete in a head-to-head competition. The robot kit is reusable from year to year and can be coded using a variety of levels of Java-based programming. Teams can also use computer-aided design (CAD) and 3D printing to develop customized robot parts.
Teams document their journey in an engineering notebook, participate in outreach with their community and other teams, create a team business plan and market their team brand.
Carrigan said FTC team members learn life skills like collaboration, critical thinking, public speaking, leadership, budgeting, troubleshooting, and creative problem solving.
Awards are given for the robot competition, community outreach, robot design, programming and engineering notebook, along with college scholarships.
While the FLL is led by volunteer coaches, District 194 FTC employs coaches at the high school and middle school levels with parent volunteers assisting the teams.
For more information about FLL, contact Maureen Carrigan at maureen.carrigan@isd194.org.
People can contact McDowell at scott.mcdowell@isd194.org and Rawley at daniel.rawley@isd194.org.
More about FIRST is at HighTechKids.org.
Tad Johnson can be reached at tad.johnson@ecm-inc.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.