lv park bond Hasse-1 c.jpg

One of the components of the city’s proposed bond referendum is an outdoor refrigerated covered ice rink at Hasse Arena.

 Graphic from the city of Lakeville

Will provide up to $38 million for projects

Lakeville voters approved that the city can issue up to $38 million in bonds to fund parks, recreation and natural resource facility improvements after Tuesday’s election.

The measure passed with 61.08% of the vote, or 7,346 to 4,681.

The referendum will fund trail connectivity; construct Avonlea Community Park, East Community Park Phase 2 and an outdoor refrigerated covered ice rink at Hasse Arena; make improvements to Antlers Community Park, Ritter Farm Park Environmental Learning Center and the Lakeville Area Arts Center; and fund basketball court reconstruction and sign replacements.

The estimated tax impact in the first year of the 20-year bonds is $88 on a median valued Lakeville home of $376,558.

The City Council unanimously approved seeking the bond referendum during its Aug. 2 meeting. For the past two to three years, city leaders have been discussing a park referendum as the city has grown rapidly.

The city said Lakeville’s population has more than doubled since the last park referendum in 1994.

Resident support for more parks and recreational programming and facilities has been consistent among age and income demographics, according to past surveys.

The council landed at the $38 million amount earlier this year, as survey consultant Baker Tilly determined that there would be a majority vote if the tax impact on the median valued Lakeville home of $375,000 was under $90 per year for the life of the bonds.

The tax impact of the referendum on residential properties valued at $250,000 and $500,000 is estimated at $55 and $118, respectively, in payable 2023.

The tax impact in payable 2023 on a commercial property with $1 million of value is estimated at $453.

The council considered having an August or November 2020 bond referendum vote, but decided the time wasn’t right due to the negative economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The projects and their estimated costs are listed by the projected year of the work:

2022

Hasse Arena outdoor sheet of ice: $3.1 million

Arts Center loading dock and elevator: $577,500

Park identification sign replacements (38): $252,000

Basketball court replacements (eight): $210,000

2023

Antlers Park: $11.5 million

Trail gaps and connectivity: $4 million

Ritter Farm Park: $1.5 million for cabin and site improvements

2024

Avonlea Community Park: $16.7 million

2025

East Community Park Phase 2: $2.6 million

The Lakeville Hockey Association and Heritage Figure Skating Club have indicated that they would collectively pledge $1.5 million for the outdoor covered ice rink if the referendum were approved.

The site would have a pavillion that could serve as a cover for outdoor non-ice events in the summer.

Tad Johnson can be reached at tad.johnson@apgecm.com.

Tags

Load comments