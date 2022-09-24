gen lv best buddies

Kaitlyn Peterson

Kaitlyn Peterson – a 2018 Lakeville North graduate, the 2020 Minnesota Miss Amazing Jr. Miss Queen, and a past runway model in Fashion Week Minnesota – has been nominated as a 2022 Best Buddies Champion of the Year candidate.

Peterson, a disability advocate and a Best Buddies Minnesota ambassador, is representing the city of Lakeville and Dakota County by raising funds and awareness for Best Buddies through the program.

