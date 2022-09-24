Kaitlyn Peterson – a 2018 Lakeville North graduate, the 2020 Minnesota Miss Amazing Jr. Miss Queen, and a past runway model in Fashion Week Minnesota – has been nominated as a 2022 Best Buddies Champion of the Year candidate.
Peterson, a disability advocate and a Best Buddies Minnesota ambassador, is representing the city of Lakeville and Dakota County by raising funds and awareness for Best Buddies through the program.
Donations will help more Best Buddies form meaningful friendships with their peers in schools and the community, secure successful jobs, live independently, improve public speaking, self-advocacy and communication skills, and feel valued by society.
Peterson’s mission is to promote inclusion in schools and communities with a goal to see every school in Minnesota have a Best Buddies program, starting with her own District 194.
In 2011, Peterson’s chance meeting with a new friend through a Best Buddies program at Century Middle School has become a lifelong friendship. Eleven years later, Grace Heywood, her best friend and mission partner was by her side when she was nominated as a 2022 Best Buddies Champion of the Year candidate.
Best Buddies International is a global volunteer movement that creates opportunities for one-to-one friendships, integrated employment, leadership development, and inclusive living for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
Those who would like to know more about how to bring a Best Buddies Chapter to a school or about the adult citizens program, go to bestbuddies.org.
