Family: As the daughter of two Ugandan immigrants, I gained a deeper understanding of the importance of seeking opportunities from a young age. Both my parents journeyed to the United States in their teenage years, in hopes of a better life for themselves and their future family. Watching my parents work tirelessly each day to give my sisters and I a loving and warm environment gave me the determination to be great and to inspire others to do great things. In addition to my parents, my siblings have also been an inspiration for me. My older sister, Chloe, my role model, is a student at New York University. Her adventure to New York has taught me to always reach for the stars, regardless of any judgment or adversity that may come my way. My little sister, Charese, my biggest cheerleader, is a current ninth-grader at Lakeville North. She has such a kind heart and never fails to encourage me in my life endeavors.
Top five activities/interests: Senior class president, speech, Now and Then (choir), yearbook chief editor, All For One Volunteer Club officer, HOSA, Student Council
What are your plans after graduation?
I will be furthering my education at Tufts University in Medford, Massachusetts! I’ve always had an interest in the STEM field so I will be majoring in human biology. My hope is that one day I can reach my final aspiration and become an OB/GYN.
Why did you choose this direction/field of study?
I’ve always had a love for science and a passion for helping others. Becoming a doctor is the perfect way to blend the two things I love. The STEM field also requires me to think outside the box and find solutions. The fact that these solutions can affect people in a positive way and could even save lives makes me all the more excited for the future.
Did you have a mentor who helped you in some way? Who were they? How did they help?
My mom and grandma have taught me the importance of family and have motivated me to achieve greatness. Their kindness, selflessness and work ethic has taught me about the kind of person I want to be. They both work tirelessly each day and sacrifice so much for both me and my sisters. They are both a source of inspiration and encouragement to take on each new challenge head on. Words can not express how grateful I am for them.
What was your favorite class or activity? How did that help you become the student you are today? What was the most beneficial part of the class or activity?
My favorite class is most definitely choir. Whether it be singing the alphabet with the children at my daycare, blending my voice in Now and Then, or even belting Whitney Houston’s biggest hits in the shower, singing is involved in my everyday life. Over these past years, the journey of developing my singing skills both in and out of the classroom has taught me the valuable lessons of persevering in the face of rejection and conquering my fears. These lessons have given me the confidence to stand up for what I believe in in the face of adversity and has shaped me into the leader I am today. Choir class has also given me lifelong friendships and connections that I will cherish forever. Some of my closest friends I met in choir class and I couldn’t imagine high school without them. My choir teacher, Ms. Casperson has been such a rock for both me and all her students. Her class has taught me to maintain a positive mindset and to be a light in the face of darkness.
What has been the most difficult part about the past year-plus? How did you overcome it?
The most challenging part of this past year has been maintaining a positive mindset despite this difficult year. It’s safe to say that our senior year was less than ideal, but instead of sulking in the negative, I learned to focus on the positive. Focusing on the positives opened up new opportunities and creative ways that my senior class could still have a fun year. In the end, I am so lucky that my friends and family are safe and healthy and that I am able to finish off my high school journey on a good note.
What advice would you give to younger students?
If I could give any piece of advice to younger students, I would tell them to trust themselves more. Too often in life people let their doubts get in the way of great opportunities. My time in high school has taught me that I am way more capable than I think. If you trust in yourself and not let your fears or doubts control you, you can achieve greatness. Along with trusting in yourself, another piece of advice is to shamelessly be yourself. As a ninth-grader, I would allow what other people thought of me to take total control of my actions. As I have grown, I learned that I don’t need to be like everyone else, because it is my differences that make me and every person special.
