Fundraising campaign would help replace auditorium lights
Lakeville North High School is asking the community to help Light It Up this year.
The campaign to raise money for upgrades to the school’s auditorium is seeking to match a $20,000 donation from Larry and Sheila Schneiderman, owners of Lakeville-based Schneiderman’s Furniture.
The fundrasier would enable the school to replace stage lighting installed when the building was built in 1993 with more efficient LED lighting.
“The current fixtures are out of date so repairing them is impossible and from a safety standpoint, they also need to be replaced,” said Jamye Casperson, Lakeville North choir director.
“The auditorium has not had any significant upgrades since the building was built in 1993,” Casperson said. “Beyond just the lighting, we will be hoping to upgrade the stage curtains and the seating with district funding and the generosity of the Lakeville North community.”
The auditorium is best known for hosting theater and musical productions.
Casperson said the venue annually hosts four Lakeville North choir and band concerts each, three theater productions will 12 nights of performances, Lakeville North Speech Wordplay, and Century Middle School’s musical and band concerts.
“North students in the performing arts would be so excited to have an updated facility to help showcase their talent,” said Lakeville North senior Emily Nyberg, speech captain and involved in drama and choir.
The auditorium is also used for other extracurriculars, a classroom and by several community groups.
Casperson said the auditorium is used five days a week on average between rehearsals and events.
The auditorium hosts tournaments and events for speech, Science Olympiad, mock trial and debate, along with parent and coach meetings, staff meetings, end of season banquets, and classes will use it for special events or presentations.
Community groups that use the auditorium include local churches, dance studios, political groups, and community theater troupes like Castle Company Theater.
“We have fantastic athletic facilities and are currently building fantastic practice facilities,” Casperson said. “The students involved in the arts deserve a fantastic facility for rehearsals and performances as well.”
To donate to the campaign, go online to the Lakeville School Store, select Lakeville North and Donations, Light It Up Campaign or contact Casperson at jamye.casperson@isd194.org.
Tad Johnson can be reached at tad.johnson@apgecm.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.