Pine Tree Apple Classic Fund

Members of Lakeville-based Pine Tree Apple Classic Fund Board met with staff and a patient at Children’s Minnesota during the presentation of funds from the group’s tennis tournament.

 Photo submitted

A friendly, yet highly competitive, mixed-doubles annual tennis tournament in August at Life Time in White Bear Lake raised $220,000 for children’s cancer research.

On Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, the Lakeville-based Pine Tree Apple Classic Fund Board presented Children’s Minnesota staff with a check raised from the tournament.

PTATC has been raising funds for children’s cancer research since 1986.

“We’re grateful to the players, sponsors, donors and volunteers that make the PTATC so successful. Because of them, we are able to support targeted research programs at Children’s Minnesota that are benefiting children here in Minnesota and around the world,” said Kevin Werwie, Pine Tree Apple Classic Fund president.

“Children who undergo treatment for cancer deserve to not only survive their disease, but also to thrive both during and after treatment,” Dr. Kris Ann Schultz, medical research representative at Children’s Minnesota said. “Pine Tree funded research supports both of these critical goals. We are so grateful.”

Since its inception, PTATC has raised over $5.7 million for cancer research at Children’s Minnesota. This year’s tournament will take place Aug. 6-9 at Life Time in White Bear Lake. All are welcome to attend and celebrate 35 years of playing for a cure. Details can be found at ptacf.org.

Tags

Load comments