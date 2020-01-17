A friendly, yet highly competitive, mixed-doubles annual tennis tournament in August at Life Time in White Bear Lake raised $220,000 for children’s cancer research.
On Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, the Lakeville-based Pine Tree Apple Classic Fund Board presented Children’s Minnesota staff with a check raised from the tournament.
PTATC has been raising funds for children’s cancer research since 1986.
“We’re grateful to the players, sponsors, donors and volunteers that make the PTATC so successful. Because of them, we are able to support targeted research programs at Children’s Minnesota that are benefiting children here in Minnesota and around the world,” said Kevin Werwie, Pine Tree Apple Classic Fund president.
“Children who undergo treatment for cancer deserve to not only survive their disease, but also to thrive both during and after treatment,” Dr. Kris Ann Schultz, medical research representative at Children’s Minnesota said. “Pine Tree funded research supports both of these critical goals. We are so grateful.”
Since its inception, PTATC has raised over $5.7 million for cancer research at Children’s Minnesota. This year’s tournament will take place Aug. 6-9 at Life Time in White Bear Lake. All are welcome to attend and celebrate 35 years of playing for a cure. Details can be found at ptacf.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.