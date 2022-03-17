Doug Anderson has been on the council since 2012
Lakeville Mayor Doug Anderson won’t seek a third term in the November 2022 election, saying that it’s time for more family, volunteering, bike riding, and traveling with his wife, Deb.
Anderson was elected to the City Council in 2012 and mayor in 2016 and 2018 to a four-year term – the first in Lakeville after the charter was amended to remove the two-year terms.
“Deb and I have prayerfully considered our priorities and future plans, and our decision is that I will not be running for re-election as mayor this fall,” he said when he made the announcement during the annual State of the City Luncheon at the Lakeville Area Arts Center on Tuesday.
“What an honor it has been to serve as mayor,” he added. “It is such a privilege to be the leadership steward of our city’s values and vision. And on a personal level, it has been very meaningful to carry forward my in-laws’ – Jerry and Martha Erickson – legacy impact on our city.”
In an interview after making the announcement Anderson said: “I feel very grateful. … There’s a real joy about it. I am proud of what the City Council has done.”
The Andersons have lived in Lakeville since 1983, and Deb’s family moved here in 1962 when they became heavily involved in community while running Erickson Drug in downtown Lakeville for 34 years.
Anderson said he made the decision to not seek another term while on a walk with his wife in January. Having to wait to make the announcement this month was a long time, he said with a laugh.
Anderson told those gathered on Tuesday that he recently took time to re-read his campaign literature from the past three elections.
“It seems to me that I have done what I said I would do,” he said. “Listen first, facilitate people coming together, maintain transparency and have civil and respectful meetings, stay on course with the values and initiatives of Envision Lakeville, practice financial stewardship, and support our CEO (City Administrator Justin Miller), his leadership team, and the entire staff.”
Anderson noted that the city has grown during his time on the council to an estimated 72,000 people, which makes it the ninth largest city in Minnesota. The population was about 57,500 in 2012.
The council has managed rapid growth in the city, as it has been among the state’s leaders in new home construction for the past several years.
With all the growth and an increased demand for public infrastructure and services, Anderson said the city is stable financially, as it has a AAA Moody’s credit rating and the lowest municipal tax rate in Dakota County.
Anderson also noted growth in the city’s commercial and industrial business community. Lakeville has welcomed projects both large and small in recent years. The new starts are reflective of a dynamic business community that includes some of the largest international companies, including Amazon and FedEx, to small owner-operated businesses in the city’s historic downtown.
He said he has appreciated the support of the community, which recently passed an up to $38 million park bond to address facility needs throughout the system, including an update to Antlers Park, the addition of an outdoor ice rink and multipurpose site at Hasse Arena and other major park projects.
“We need to meet the needs of a continually growing community,” Anderson said of the parks, trails, and other recreational amenities. “It’s a real signature for us.”
Anderson was first elected mayor in 2016 when he received 88.3% of the vote. He earned 86.3% in 2018.
When asked what his advice would be to the next mayor, Anderson said: “I could talk a long time on that.”
He noted that over the years his work in finance has been to support the success of other people, and his service on the council has been an extension of that.
Anderson is the former senior vice president for finance at Hamline University, president and CFO of Mains’l Services Inc., and vice president and CFO of Lutheran Social Service of Minnesota, among other finance positions in education.
“The real key is to focus on partnerships, relationships, and humility,” he said.
He said people need to get past the polarization and just talk about what’s on their mind.
Anderson said a leader needs to help people come together rather than pull apart.
One of the biggest challenges the city faced in the past six years was responding to the COVID-19 pandemic.
He said city staff had several initiatives in motion to maintain services when city offices had to be closed to visitors and many staff members worked remotely.
One area in particular that city staff continued to address was the demand for new housing starts. Much of the permitting and development process had already moved online in an effort to streamline approvals, which benefited when development proposals started rolling in.
He also said the city did a great job in making sure the businesses were supported in navigating the pandemic-related executive orders, CARES Act funding, and unemployment insurance applications.
“People really came together as partners,” Anderson said. “None of us had been through it before.”
Anderson said that one the major reasons, that city staff managed the pandemic so well was because of leadership.
“We delegate a lot of responsibility to Justin and he runs with it,” Anderson said. “He’s a real strong leader. He’s only as good as his whole team. … We have a high performing team all across the board.”
Anderson said part of the comfort for him stepping away at this time was due to the strength of staff leadership.
He said some of his goals before his term expires in nine months are to see significant progress on the development of a public safety training facility and a railroad car storage facility. There are bills to provide funding for both projects being considered in this legislative session.
After that, Anderson said more volunteering could be in his future.
His past community involvement includes terms with the Friends of the Boundary Waters, Hosanna Church, Lakeville Rotary, Lakeville Jaycees, Okoboji Bible Camp, and the Lake Marion Association.
In many of those organizations, he served in leadership roles, including chairperson.
Anderson also gave of his time to ride the entire length of the 2,100-mile, 39-day bike adventure dubbed “Tom’s Big Ride” to spread awareness of mental health issues with his Lakeville friend Tom Mork in 2015.
He knows some bike riding will be part of his future, as he will lead the Mayor’s Bike Ride in September. It’s been an event organized by the Lakeville Friends of the Environment for the past several years.
Anderson said he hopes the new mayor continues on with it.
As for him, he knows the saddle of a bike seat is going to figure into his road ahead, and he’s excited to see where it will lead him.
Tad Johnson can be reached at tad.johnson@apgecm.com.
