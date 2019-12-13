Among the items would be upgrades to parks, ice arena and a new park
A central plaza that includes a dance pavilion, patio seating and concessions, a splash pad with a fountain, rinse-off showers and an expanded parking lot are among the highlights of a plan to upgrade Antlers Park that is expected to be put before Lakeville voters next year.
The $7.5 million proposal is part of a parks plan that also includes the creation of Avonlea Park, improvements at East Community Park and improvements at the city’s two indoor ice arenas.
There is consensus among City Council members to move forward with the plan, according to Council Member Luke Hellier, with details still to be ironed out. The council will decide by the end of May whether to put it on the ballot in either August or November. Construction likely wouldn’t begin until 2021.
The plan originally included $5 million for a domed turf field adjacent to Hasse Arena. With the school district now set to add dome-ready turf fields at the two high schools, the city will put a new plan together with the cost of the dome removed. The parks department had suggested trimming the overall cost of the plan accordingly, but the City Council prefers adding other desired projects, including a bandshell at Casperson Park.
The city did a tax tolerance study last year to gauge how receptive residents would be to a tax levy. Five parks improvements were part of the original survey, with an estimated cost of $33.7 million. As a result of the survey, it was recommended that the tax increase for the average homeowner not exceed $85 a year.
To do so, total costs would be need to cut back to $27 million.
According to City Administrator Justin Miller, another such study is likely to be done before any plan is confirmed by the council. The city likely will report back to the council in February or March, Miller said.
“We’re going to have to update the cost projections on some of these things, since we priced them last year,” Miller said. “And we’ll have to look at the tax impact.”
Parking is severely lacking at Antlers Park during peak summer hours. The city purchased adjacent property in 2015 and the land has sat vacant since. The plan includes parking for 300 vehicles, a significant increase.
Other proposed enhancements include space for food trucks and traveling exhibits, an adventure/challenge area for kids and a grand promenade that includes a drop-off area. In addition, a new entrance to the park will be created further south on Ipava Avenue.
“Everything is on the table,” Miller said regarding what the final plan will look like. “It could be scaled down; there could be changes. In the case of Antlers, we feel we did a pretty extensive community input process on that, so we think we have the elements that people want.”
The creation of Avonlea Park would accompany the new subdivision by the same name being built west of Cedar and 181st Street, at a cost of approximately $12 million.
The improvements at the two ice arenas ($6.9 million) would include replacing the refrigeration system at Ames Arena. Improvements at East Community Park would total $2 million.
Dean Spiros can be reached at lakeville.thisweek@ecm-inc.com.
