Discussion surfaces as Lakeville also looks to address debt service
The disruption the COVID-19 pandemic has brought to the economy is having an effect on how public bodies make decisions on future projects and their tax impact.
The Lakeville City Council considered during Monday’s teleconference work session four scenarios for financing its 2020 construction projects and discussed the option to extend repayment of special assessments for road projects.
Each scenario provided advantages and disadvantages of the amount either going onto the debt service levy early and paying less interest or going on the debt service levy later and paying more in interest.
The council will make a final decision on what direction to take at its April 6 regular meeting.
For the 2020 tax levy, the city had a $7.34 million tax levy for existing debt and its 2020 debt issuance. For 2021, that amount is proposed to increase to $8.63 million – an increase of $1.291 million.
Due to that significant increase, Finance Director Jerilyn Erickson developed options to mitigate the increase in the debt service levy.
They would be to extend the repayment term for the city portion and the road assessments portion from 10 to 15 years; timing the first bond principal payment in 2022 or 2023; and timing the first tax levy in 2021 or 2022.
Council members discussed the idea of changing city policy to allow for a longer repayment of local residents’ special assessments for the 2020 road projects in the neighborhood areas of Orchard Lake, Lake Villa and Lake Marion.
Current city policy allows property owners with a special assessment of $5,000 or more the option to extend repayment from 10 to 15 years.
Mayor Doug Anderson suggested that the 15-year repayment option could be extended to special assessments under $5,000.
Erickson suggested another option would be that repayment for those assessments under $5,000 could be extended to 11 years with the first payment in 2021.
A decision about that could come at the April 6 meeting.
Council Member Michelle Volk asked if the city could defer just the interest on the assessments.
Council members agreed that the projects included in the 2020 debt issuance were needed.
They include the 2020 street reconstruction projects in the neighborhood areas of Orchard Lake, Lake Villa and Lake Marion; 170th Street; 179th Street from Cedar to Flagstaff; design work for the Highview Avenue and 210th Street projects; Ames Arena parking lot; and water improvement projects.
City Engineer Zach Johnson said that recent project bids have been favorable and have been by local contractors, such as Friedges Contracting of Lakeville and McNamara Construction of Rosemount.
Anderson said the projects are one way to get the economy going with local contractors.
He said the city will get good interest rates on any bonds they issue.
In order to maintain public access to the meeting, residents and the media were able to listen in by phone.
For more information on how to access future meetings, see the city’s website at lakevillemn.gov.
Tad Johnson is at tad.johnson@apgecm.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.