Lakeville resident lived through German occupation of Norway
After five years of living under German occupation in Norway during World War II, a 14-year-old Odd Jan Ludvigsen was doing his homework when he looked out the window and saw the Norwegian flag being raised at a building in Fjeldsaa Flekkefjord.
“I threw the book away and there was a celebration outside,” said Ludvigsen, now 90 and a Lakeville resident since 2008. “Everyone was going wild. They opened the prison and all of the political prisoners were released. We were just shouting and celebrating.”
As the tide of the war changed that year, German troops in what is now Finland and Russia frantically raced across Norway in an attempt to escape, and the German occupation officially ended when the German Instrument of Surrender was signed on May 8, 1945.
It was a moment that many in the village thought might never come.
At the start of the war, Ludvigsen recalled on April 9, 1940, word was received that the Germans were going to attack the port town of Fjeldsaa Flekkefjord, Norway (a neutral country in World War II), and the family grabbed all of the food that they could and moved inland.
The Germans bombed the town as the family and other residents escaped to a cave in the mountains. Ludvigsen was 9 at the time. They were in the cave for about a week before food started running out.
Some ventured out to see what was going on and they found the Germans had occupied the town, took over houses, burned some buildings and controlled the entire area. They used houses and public and private buildings for their own soldiers and set up prisoner camps.
The Germans arrested teachers before releasing them, Ludvigsen’s mother was detained overnight, and his uncle was taken to a concentration camp. Some people were tortured in the camp. Others who tried to escape were killed along with their families.
With strict restrictions, the Germans allowed people to return to some homes, including those in the country, but regular communications had been cut off.
“If you were found to be listening to a radio, that could be the death penalty,” Ludvigsen said. “They tried to keep you isolated from the rest of the world. There was no information except from the resistance.”
At the time of the occupation, Ludvigsen was living on his grandfather’s farm with his mother. They had previously lived in America where Ludvigsen was born Aug. 27, 1930, in Brooklyn, New York, to Anna and Selmer Ludvigsen.
The Great Depression broke out in 1932, and they decided to send Ludvigsen, then 2, and his mother back to Norway. Selmer continued to work as a seaman out of the piers in Brooklyn.
When the Germans invaded the Fjeldsaa Flekkefjord, they didn’t bomb the school, so Ludvigsen and his classmates resumed their education. Ludvigsen lived about 4 kilometers from the school, and would walk there and back and would ski to school in the winter months.
The children were allowed to go to school, but people in town were restricted from gathering. If they were seen waiting around, Ludvigsen said that German soldiers would tell them to keep moving.
Ludvigsen said one of his friends once threw a few snowballs at the German officers and hit them. The officers gave him a stern talking to, but let him go.
“We had to do what we could to resist,” Ludvigsen said. “It was freedom we were after. We would do anything to be free.”
The only news of the war came through clandestine operations to distribute pamphlets about certain battles and movements of the armies.
It is estimated that nearly 800 members of the Norwegian armed forces died in the fighting and another 800 Jewish Norwegians died after they were captured by the Germans, including all of the members of 230 families.
“You know what it’s really like to fight for freedom when you have experienced what it is like without it,” Ludvigsen said. “Freedom is not cheap.”
Ludvigsen said he was very grateful for his life, even though he was without his father.
“My grandfather and family had a deep faith, believed in God and practiced the right things in life,” Ludvigsen said.
After the war was over Ludvigsen learned by telegram that his father was OK and they sent a telegram to him that they were OK, too.
Ludvigsen, his mother and aunt returned to New York aboard the Liberty ship.
After reuniting with this father, Ludvigsen had to acclimate to a new culture and language, as he only knew Norwegian. Ludvigsen said he was motivated and determined to learn the language.
“That was easy for me,” he said. “I always loved the U.S.”
Later in the year, Ludvigsen said he was talking with some friends at a birthday party and they spoke about a school in Fergus Falls, Minnesota, that was connected to their church.
“I thought it would be a good thing to get away, so I got on a Greyhound bus and took off for Fergus Falls,” while his family stayed behind in New York.
He said he moved in with a family that was ideal for him, and the teachers offered a supportive atmosphere, as he was still learning the language.
“I was determined I would get it by Christmas,” Ludvigsen said.
Ludvigsen graduated from Hillcrest Academy in Fergus Falls in 1948.
From there, Ludvigsen attended Luther College, but his education was interrupted when he served in the Air Force, after he was drafted during the Korean War (1950-53). He was based in England and then Mitchell Air Force Base in Long Island, N.J. He took some courses at Bowling Green University during that time.
After the war, in 1954, he returned to school at Luther College in Decorah, Iowa, graduating in 1956.
He said he married his wife, Dixie Blom, on Saturday and had the Baccalaureate ceremony on Sunday, so “it was a busy time.”
He got his first job teaching social studies and foreign languages at a “small school in the middle of the fields” in Hoople at the northern edge of North Dakota.
In addition to teaching, he coached basketball, physical education and said he put the turkey in for the cook on some days.
His teaching salary was $4,000 a year. He also taught in Froid, Montana, and later received his master’s degree in foreign languages at Bozeman University in Montana.
Ludvigsen finally settled in when he taught foreign languages, primarily Norwegian and German, and coached multiple sports at Waldorf College in Forest City, Iowa. He spent 20 years at the college from 1974 to 1994 when he retired from teaching.
During his teaching career and after it, Ludvigsen would spend summers working for Forest City-based Winnebago, driving motorhomes to Alaska.
He made 300 trips to Alaska during his time with the company. He had to retire due to macular degeneration.
“It was so unique,” Ludvigsen said. “June and July is beautiful up there. It reminded me of Norway — the last frontier.”
He said everything was new on the trips in different seasons and enjoyed seeing all kinds of animals, such as moose, caribou, sheep and mountain goats. He also loved talking to people along the way.
On some trips he took his wife, his children and then his grandsons and they would stop to go fishing, catching salmon and halibut.
Ludvigsen moved to Lakeville in 2008 to live with his daughter, Sue Ann Macura, and his grandchildren.
This began a new phase of his life as he became a teacher and coach for his grandchildren.
“I never had to find day care for the kids,” Sue Ann Macura said of her three children – David, J.P. and Kari.
“From the moment the kids got up in the morning, they were throwing balls of any type,” she said. “Sports definitely were a huge part of their lives. Growing up, they were all very fortunate to have him. They loved him. It was an amazing experience.”
She said he was an excellent math and reading tutor.
“His life experiences and the stories he provided the kids are the best lessons in life we could have,” Sue Ann Macura said. “You can’t get them from a book.”
“He had a huge impact on the kids,” she said. “They respect him and he really taught them so much.”
“It was a highlight of my life to watch my grandkids do well,” Ludvigsen said. “I was pushing them all the time and they were very attentive to criticism. I would tell them that ‘I don’t do it to criticize, but to make you better.’ ”
Ludvigsen said he would referee games between J.P. and David when they were growing up, making sure that both of them were winners at the end of the game.
“They were very competitive,” he said. “I wanted to make sure they were going to be very great sportsmen.”
During the years that his grandchildren played sports at Lakeville North, he was a fixture at games, including sitting behind the bench at Lakeville North basketball games.
Sue Ann Macura said Ludvigsen was very popular with the kids after the basketball games, as they would often ask him to tell a story or two.
Ludvigsen said a highlight of his life was watching the 2014 Lakeville North boys basketball team win the Class AAA championship when his grandson, J.P. Macura, made a basket at the buzzer to win the game.
“I was so happy that he made that shot,” Ludvigsen said. “He really worked hard for it.”
Ludvigsen has continued to follow J.P. as he played college basketball at Xavier and in the NBA.
As for his own recreation, Ludvigsen played many sports when he was growing up and into retirement. He continued to take walks as he approached his 90s, but he’s been slowed down by knee problems.
He’s still has a wonderful wit and memory, which he hopes to continue to pass on to the next generations for many years to come.
Tad Johnson is at tad.johnson@apgecm.com.
