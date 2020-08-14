Stores won’t allow indoor purchase for those who aren’t wearing masks
The statewide indoor mask mandate has created some awkward moments and other situations where customers have become verbally abusive toward workers at the Lakeville Liquors stores.
Customers should be aware that masks are required inside the store in an effort to reduce the spread of COVID-19, and if they won’t wear a mask indoors, they can use the store’s curbside purchasing option.
The main store on Kenrick and County Road 46 is the best to utilize for curbside pickup, as the Galaxie and Heritage stores have limited staffing and there may be wait times, according to the stores.
The city attorney clarified recently that the liquor stores do not need to serve people in the stores who are not wearing a mask, but accommodations should be made for an alternative way to purchase.
“To ensure the safety of our staff and customers, as well as to reduce the verbal abuse that is being inflicted on staff, we will no longer serve anyone in the stores who does not have a face covering,” store management said, but they will give them information to complete a curbside order.
City Administrator Justin Miller said in his weekly report Friday that the city recently received a note from a customer who appreciated the liquor store staff members doing their best to address the issue.
The note writer said as she was making a purchase at Lakeville Liquors a man with no mask came up right behind her.
“The employee asked him to move back and give me some space. The guy became belligerent and started saying to ‘call the cops’ if he needed to move. Anyway, just wanted to let you know how much I appreciate the store employee who was watching out for safety of all. I am 63 and my husband is 67 with health issues. We are doing all we can to stay safe and we truly appreciate that your store is supporting! Thank you!”
A mask may not protect the wearer, but it may keep the wearer from spreading the virus to others, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control.
COVID-19 spreads mainly from person to person through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs, sneezes, talks or raises their voice. These droplets can land in the mouths or noses of people who are nearby or possibly be inhaled into the lungs. Recent studies show that a significant portion of individuals with COVID-19 lack symptoms and that even those who eventually develop symptoms can transmit the virus to others before showing symptoms.
To reduce the spread of COVID-19, CDC recommends that people wear masks in public settings when around people outside of their household, especially when other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain.
Masks may help prevent people who have COVID-19 from spreading the virus to others.
To place an order by credit card for curbside pickup, call 952-985-4940.
Orders will typically be filled and ready for pickup within one hour of placement.
When a customers arrive, they can call the store to pay, have their ID checked and have a staff member bring out the order and place it in the vehicle.
