Tana Wold was hired as the city of Lakeville’s new liquor operations director in November 2020.
She brings with her 24 years of experience in the retail liquor business. She worked for the city of Eden Prairie’s liquor operation for the past 15 years.
Wold, who graduated from Bemidji State University with a bachelor of science degree, is in charge of the state’s most profitable municipal liquor operation with gross sales topping $15 million annually.
She recently took time out from her busy schedule running the city’s three locations at Kenrick, Heritage and Galaxie, and planning for the opening of a fourth store on Keokuk Avenue to answer some questions for Sun Thisweek.
1) What are your past accomplishments?
At my last position I was the purchasing and event manager for the city of Eden Prairie Liquor operation. In my role I expanded our Wine Club events, in-store educational tasting events, and added numerous community activity events. We were active in numerous fundraising events for our food shelf, homeless pets, veterans, Rotary and the Eden Prairie Foundation.
2) What are the reasons you wanted to take this position?
The Lakeville Liquors operation has always been the benchmark for all municipal liquor operations and I always wanted to be a part of the best. I look forward to the challenge of improving an already established operation. I am very excited to help bring Lakeville Liquors to the next level.
3) Why do you like working in this field?
I love working with people. The interactions and relationships you build with your customers, fellow employees and sales representatives can be very fulfilling. I also love that I learn something new every day. It may be something simple or it may be something complicated but there is always something to learn.
4) What are your short-term work goals?
My short-term goal is to get everything in line and open our new location later this year. We have quite a bit of work to do for planning, staffing, training, stocking and setup of a new store.
5) How is the current pandemic situation affecting your work? What kinds of steps are you taking to make sure people are safe?
Our staff is continually sanitizing and cleaning surfaces. Masks are required in all stores, if you are unable to wear a mask curbside delivery is available. We are also offering home delivery out of our Kenrick location. We have installed plexiglass barriers for the safety of our staff and customers. We also have our customers scan their own product and bag themselves. We offer hand sanitizer at all our registers. We also have a 15-customer limit in our stores so that social distancing can be adhered to. We are taking cash and credit for payment. The safety of our staff and customers is top priority and we will continue to make changes if needed.
6) What are your hobbies or other interests?
I love to be outside with my husband and my dog. I am a runner, fly fisherwoman, golfer and anything having to do with water. I love to cook and of course I love to eat!
7) What is your favorite food and beverage pairing? Why?
I love fish and seafood, walleye, sunfish, shrimp, scallops, clams, crab, the more the merrier. With my seafood feast I love a glass of Mer Soliel chardonnay. Mer Soliel makes me smile and reminds me of birthdays, anniversaries, family, friends and amazing meals!
8) Lakeville Liquors profits have funded many projects in the city. How does it make you feel that your organization is providing this kind of an impact in the community?
I am very proud of our impact on the city. On average we contribute around $1 million annually to our Liquor Fund which reduces property taxes by around 3% per household. Not only do our profits benefit the city but we also are active in fundraising for our community. Last year we raised over $40,000 to benefit our local food shelf, the Yellow Ribbon program for veterans and their families, and the Lakeville Area Arts Center. We are very proud of our contributions and look forward to our continuing partnerships.
9) Anything else?
I am very happy to be working for the city of Lakeville. In the short time I have been here I have met so many talented and amazing people and I am thrilled to be a part of the Lakeville family.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.