Lakeville area residents will have a new option to work on their golf game and have some fun doing it in any kind of weather with the opening of Lakeville Links possibly in August.
Owners Christopher C. Johnson and Cody M. Larvick earned liquor license approval from the Lakeville City Council on Monday for the new indoor golf simulator business to be located at 17630 Juniper Path.
Johnson and Larvick say that the venue inside Juniper Commons will have six simulator bays to cater to golfers of all skill levels. They said they will provide the atmosphere of a low key sports venue.
Golf simulator technology allows players to use real golf clubs and balls that are hit into a computerized golf course projected on a hitting mat screen that captures the ball’s trajectory, spin and speed to determine its path in the game. Golf simulator technology has been around for many years, allowing people to play a course layout based on some of the most well-known venues like Pebble Beach and Augusta National.
Larvick said the business will use state-of-the-art equipment to give the best experience.
Juniper Commons has been a magnet for sports-related businesses. Inside the multi-tenant building are Nexus Performance, Just for Kix, Mi5 Fitness, and xHockey Products and Training Facility.
The building also serves as the main offices for the Lakeville Area School District.
“We are excited to provide the city of Lakeville with our new business venture,” Larvick told the council.
He said the business would have a capacity of 50 people, and would be located inside the Commons and not have a direct access door from the main parking lot. It would be located in Suite C1.
Lakeville Links will serve food and beverages, including a full bar with liquor and beer, as permitted by the new license. The Lakeville Police Department conducted a background check and review prior to recommending the liquor license approval to the City Council.
Food will be easy to make with convection, microwave and ventless cooking equipment, the owners said.
Larvick said the projected opening date for the business would be in August or early September.
Projected hours of operation are 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Saturday.
They expect their peak season to be Oct. 1 through March 31.
