The Lakeville Landscape & Home Expo and Consumer Showcase slated for Saturday, March 14, has been postponed due to concerns about the spread of COVID-19 (coronavirus).
The event was postponed after the Lakeville Area School District announced that all non-district sponsored facility use of District 194 buildings and grounds were cancelled effective March 13 through March 29.
The district said in a release that this includes all community group use, such as expo, PTOs, booster clubs and church rentals.
Options for rescheduling non-district facility use are not available at this time, the district said. Rescheduling options will be reviewed after March 29.
