Nancy and Jeff Christensen lost their son to suicide
A Lakeville couple have found strength and purpose as co-chairs of the Tour de SAVE Northfield, an annual bike ride that raises funds for Bloomington-based Suicide Awareness Voices of Education.
Nancy and Jeff Christensen lost their son, Drew, to suicide on Nov. 8, 2016. He died in Minneapolis after a battle with bipolar disorder and recently graduating with a degree in chemistry from the University of Minnesota in the spring of that year.
In summer 2017, the Christensens were invited to participate in Tour de SAVE Northfield by some friends, and they did along with their three children – Jon, Annelise and Claire.
“They thought it’d be a good way for our family to come together and honor Drew’s memory,” Nancy Christensen said. “They were right. It was a very powerful experience to join with hundreds of riders who’d also experienced a loss of a loved one to suicide.”
The family has participated each year since then, and they upped their commitment to the effort when Nancy and Jeff became co-chairs of the event in 2020.
“The personal friendships that we’ve created through our committee members in working towards our goal of hosting this event are really beautiful and so appreciated,” Nancy Christensen said. “Jeff and I are so grateful for the friends who’ve volunteered to help us on event day, ride with us, stand by us, not to mention our friends, family, neighbors and co-workers who’ve donated money to our Team 324-Drew Christensen Memorial.”
“I miss Drew every day, but by channeling our energies toward something much bigger than us and raising monies for suicide awareness and prevention, it makes me believe his life was not in vain, but that good things can come out of a tragic situation. Every single person that’s experienced a tragic loss by way of suicide has to figure out how to move forward in life ... ‘one day at a time,’ as they say. Tour de SAVE gives all who participate an opportunity to celebrate the life of their loved one, support friends and family who have suffered loss, and do good in the world.”
As co-chairs, the Christensens work with the event’s 12 committee members to coordinate all facets of the ride, including publicity, garnering sponsorships, marketing, logistics, and partnering with Northfield Parks and Recreation regarding facilities.
Nancy Christensen said there has been a wonderful outpouring of support from Northfield business sponsors and riders.
This year’s ride expects to attract 200-plus participants. Since 2016, the ride has raised $225,000.
The event starts with day-of registration at 8 a.m. Saturday, July 31, at Sechler Park, 1200 Armstrong Road.
The Christensens will welcome the riders and provide some background on their involvement in the event. Dr. Dan Reidenberg, SAVE’s executive director, will speak about the global impact of the organization.
Participants will be invited to the microphone and say their loved one’s name before placing a heart on a string of lights in the pavilion.
Riders will depart around 9:30 a.m., and as they trickle back into the park, lunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. by The Local Plate, a Northfield-based food truck. In addition to lunch, registered riders will receive a bike jersey that includes the logos of sponsors who gave $500 or more. There will also be music and prizes.
The tour offers rides for families wanting a short trek or for the more serious riders looking for something more challenging.
“The event is really geared as a celebration wrapped around a variety of biking opportunities,” says Bill Metz, event founder.
Participants can select from an 8-mile route with 90% of the ride on bicycle paths or two other pavement rides of 25 or 50 miles, both rated as easy to moderate in difficulty. There will be a gravel option as well.
“If you don’t feel like riding but want to join the after-party you are welcome to register and attend,” Metz said. “We are encouraging riders to register early and take the opportunity to raise additional funds over and above the $35 registration fee for an individual rider and $75 for a family of four.”
The event was started 18 years ago by members of a Northfield bike club after they had lost one of their youngest members, Nick, to suicide.
Initially the fundraiser was called “Tour de Nick” but then was embraced by SAVE a few years back.
SAVE was one of the nation’s first organizations dedicated to the prevention of suicide. Its work is based on the foundation and belief that suicide is preventable and everyone has a role to play in preventing suicide.
It does this through raising public awareness, educating communities, and equipping every person with the right tools.
For more information about SAVE, visit save.org.
Riders can register for the event at save.org/events.
For additional information regarding sponsorship, contact Linda Mars at 952-946-7998 or lmars@save.org.
Tad Johnson is at tad.johnson@apgecm.com.
